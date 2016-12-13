F5 Appoints Locoh-Donou as President & CEO

SEATTLE -- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced today that François Locoh-Donou has been named the company's President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of F5's Board of Directors, effective April 3, 2017.

Locoh-Donou succeeds current President and CEO, John McAdam, who will remain a Director on F5's Board upon his retirement on April 3, 2017. Since McAdam joined in 2000, he has led F5 to $2.0 billion in annual revenue, with 49 of the Fortune 50 as customers, and numerous industry and community awards.

"I am honored to take on the CEO role at F5," said Locoh-Donou. "I have admired John's stewardship of the company's values and vision and I bring a shared commitment to grow F5's people, partnerships, product and services portfolio, in response to the increasing cloud and security demands of F5's customers."

Locoh-Donou currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Ciena, a network strategy and technology company. He previously held successive leadership positions at Ciena, including Senior Vice President, Global Products Group; Vice President and General Manager, EMEA; Vice President, International Sales; and Vice President, Marketing. Prior to Ciena, Locoh-Donou held research and development roles with Photonetics, a French opto-electronics company.

