ECI Bolsters Its LightSEC Cybersecurity Solution

PETACH TIKVAH -- ECI, a global provider of ELASTIC Network solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, announced today the enhancement of its award winning LightSEC cyber security solution. Beyond the consolidation of security and connectivity, this solution will enable service providers to leverage their infrastructure to deliver managed security services to their customers for additional revenue streams.

“We are equipping service providers with the ability to offer a variety of mitigation and threat management solutions ‘as a service’ to their subscribers. We are enhancing and expanding our LightSEC offering, which consists of both our homegrown as well as 3rd party partner solutions, to sync with the needs of service providers. This is part of ECI’s ongoing initiative to provide best of breed solutions to our customers whether for their own protection or ‘as a service’ to protect their customers,” said Yaron Bielous, VP Cyber Security at ECI.

Mr. Bielous continued, “We believe that cyber security has become too complex. In this day and age, customers must leverage available expertise and operational excellence to secure themselves. Service providers can now offer value add by augmenting their connectivity offerings with cyber security in one integrated solution. The enhanced LightSEC solution is a win-win for all involved: vendor, service provider and their customers.”

