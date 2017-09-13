Nagra & Canal+ Renew & Expand Content Protection Partnership

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, and CANAL+ Group, the leading provider of pay-TV services and the top multi-channel platform and distributor in France, announced today that they have renewed and expanded their content protection partnership. As part of a new long-term agreement benefitting CANAL+ Group’s worldwide subsidiaries – in France, Poland, Caribbean, Africa, Vietnam, Madagascar and Mauritius – NAGRA will provide the operator with conditional access systems, both smartcard-based, cardless and hybrid CAS/DRM for connected networks, TVs and devices, while also delivering a new range of anti-piracy services.

“We are pleased to extend this relationship today and continue to count NAGRA as a strategic long-term technology partner,” said Philippe Rivas, Distribution CTO at CANAL+ Group. “Their technology, expertise and support are key as we continue to deliver the best entertainment to our subscribers, develop innovative offers and extend new services that leverage the latest technologies and services to protect the value of our content.”

“We are thrilled that CANAL+ Group has renewed its trust in NAGRA and its solutions as they continue to pioneer next generation pay-TV services in France and around the world,” said Thierry Legrand, Senior Vice President and Regional General Manager Sales EMEA NAGRA. “As the pay-TV market evolves, so do our solutions, and through this new and expanded agreement, CANAL+ Group will benefit from the very latest in content value protection solutions designed to help operators leverage new opportunities to reach a wider range of services to more consumers, while at the same time addressing the new challenges of broadband-driven content sharing piracy. We look forward to continue to support CANAL+ Group for many years to come.”

