& cplSiteName &

Leading Lights 2017 Finalists: Most Innovative Security Strategy

Curtis Franklin
5/3/2017
50%
50%

Security. It's a check box on the requirement sheet for just about every product or service you want to name, these days. It says a great deal about the state of anxiety in our industry that there is a vibrant market for services and products that deal specifically with security even when all those other products have security in their brief. But none of the products or services will be effective unless they're used in the service of a sound security strategy.

The six finalists in this category are wildly diverse in the strategies they present. They are just as diverse in the particular aspect of security they address, from security management and advanced persistent threats to the Internet of Things (IoT).

The winners for all of the Leading Lights categories will be announced at the Leading Lights Awards Dinner on Monday, May 15, at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas. The following day marks the start of this year's Big Communications Event.

To find out which companies were shortlisted in all of this year's Leading Lights categories, see Leading Lights 2017: The Finalists.

Don't get left in the dark by a DDoS attack – learn best practices to strengthen the security of your network.  Join us in Austin at the fourth annual Big Communications Event. BCE brings you face-to-face with hundreds of speakers and thousands of industry thought leaders. There's still time to register and communications service providers get in free.

CenturyLink – CenturyLink Managed Security Services Suite
One of the biggest problems in security management is dealing with the sheer volume of data produced by monitoring and fighting the bad guys. CenturyLink's Managed Security Services Suite addresses the problem by providing organizations with integrated security monitoring and analysis services. The new service is delivered over a CenturyLink-built security platform that leverages both traditional security information and event management (SIEM) technologies, a proprietary big data platform and customized tools.

The platform can be integrated with customers' existing security infrastructure in flexible hybrid deployments that can mix on-premises capabilities with hosted, multi-tenant services. Customers get complete transparency into CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) SOC activity through the portal, so they can trust but verify the service they are receiving from CenturyLink. They can see in real time tickets being opened, worked, closed, so they can verify activity and collaborate with the provider when they wish to do so.

Cisco – Threat-Centric Security Solutions for Service Providers
Cisco Threat-Centric Security Solutions for Service Providers works across an architecture to deliver effective security that is simple, open and automated. Network and context information is automated through shared telemetry and cloud-processing to lower the time to detect and respond to attacks. With this, Threat-Centric Security Solutions for Service Providers has lowered the time to detection from a median of 14 hours in early 2016 to as low as six hours.

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)'s security approach for service providers provides full visibility and control so threats are identified, contained and remediated across every device on the network, the network itself and the cloud. Cisco's Open Network Architecture consists of key functional layers -- Infrastructure, Network Abstraction, Cloud and Service Creation -- that work together with security, policy, and analytics to provide detection and protection.

CSPi – CSPi SDS platform
Increasing levels of virtualization can mean increasing levels of frustration for security teams. CSPi's SDS helps keep virtual data and platforms secure by immediately securing each instance as it is spawned. The appropriate security policies are automatically assigned requiring little, or no, manual intervention. SDS protects virtualized or virtual-hosted data no matter where it is stored, how it is accessed or used.

CSPi 's SDS platform is the industry's first solution that can secure containers and/or VMs as they spawn. SDS-applied security policies control the services each container/VM can access and how the container itself is secured, as well as how the data it is accessing is protected. Each instance can support a broad set of security services including but not limited to authentication, tokenization, and firewalls applied in bulk or per application.

Mocana – Mocana IoT Security Platform
The IoT is in the news, in the long-range plans of process engineers from nearly every industry, and in the sights of hackers because it is, in the main, wide open to intrusion and hacking. Mocana's IoT Security Platform serves to make the IoT as secure as traditional IT. Using standards-based protocols, Mocana Corp. IoT Security Platform integrates military-grade cybersecurity software into industrial control systems, controllers, programmable logic controllers, cloud platforms and IoT devices. The Mocana IoT Security Platform provides new software capabilities, a set of simple APIs, and a path to integrate future updates.

Mocana software uses standard certificate management protocols and X.509 certificates during device enrollment to provide each IoT device a unique and signed identity. Mocana's IoT Security Platform also uses trust chaining to ensure the boot process, firmware, OS and applications maintain untampered-with integrity.

Nokia – Nokia Deepfield Defender
The combination of IoT and cloud infrastructure has provided opportunities for DDoS attackers alongside those for legitimate users. To prevent IoT recruitment into DDoS botnets, Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has introduced Deepfield Defender. The Deepfield all-software solution provides fast, precise and scalable DDoS detection/mitigation. It combines network telemetry with a unique and patented global cloud/IoT awareness -- in real time -- so that service providers get the visibility they need to quickly detect attacks before they impact customers.

Deepfield leverages Cloud Genome technology to quickly identify attack sources. Cloud Genome unravels the supply chains of cloud services and uses this data to identify each IP flow entering your network. This information is used to quickly identify the IP addresses of all attacking IoT devices and cloud servers. Deepfield uses this information to program routers to stop DDoS faster and more cost-effectively. It leverages big data analytics to identify whether or not a traffic surge is actually an attack in seconds and removes the bulk of traffic from the scrubbing path to contain costs as DDoS and network traffic levels surge.

Wedge Networks, Inc. – Wedge Networks' Democratization of Advanced Threat Prevention
DDoS attacks and personal information theft are huge stories in the media, but malware -- including ransomware, spyware, and viruses -- are still wreaking havoc on companies around the world. Wedge Networks Advanced Malware Blocker (WedgeAMB) integrates multiple conventional state-of-the-art security technologies with new AI technology from Cylance to prevent the successful use of malware. WedgeAMB also uses a layered approach to block previously known viruses and malware.

WedgeAMB is available in virtual machine (VM) and physical appliance versions supporting as well as in a security-as-a-service (SECaaS) software platform. Wedge Networks believes that blocking threats before they enter the network reduces the potential for a breach, particularly for devices such as IoT and BYOD. It also eliminates the massive disruption of business processes, lost productivity, ransom payouts, and potential lost revenues that happen when ransomware and other malware penetrate networks.

— Curtis Franklin, Security Editor, Light Reading. Follow him on Twitter @kg4gwa.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Dish's Satellite TV Business Is Crumbling
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/1/2017
Could Trump Tax Cuts Cause a Capex Climb?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/26/2017
Together, We Can Build the Telecom 'App Store'
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 5/1/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.