& cplSiteName &

Google Security Lessons for IT

Curtis Franklin
1/18/2017
50%
50%

On matters of computing infrastructure, when Google talks, people listen. Because, you know, they have a lot of it. And when they speak on matters of infrastructure security, people tend to listen closely, not just for details of Google's security, but for details of how that security will have an impact on Google customers.

That's why a recent document, Google Infrastructure Security Design Overview, is getting so much attention around the Internet. It's important to note that this is not a multi-hundred-page detailed recipe for how to duplicate (or defeat) Google's security. This is, instead, a look at the broad principles and brush strokes that define the security at Google. Nevertheless, those interested in security will want to read the whole thing because there are several points that bear closer scrutiny from IT professionals.

While many pieces of the Google infrastructure security plan fall into the "common sense" category, three of the broad strokes seem less recognized among IT professionals. These three could be worth visiting even for those who lack the time or interest to read through the entire document.

Google's security plan is thorough in both scope and depth. The scope is dealt with in the first major point, the depth in the next two.

  • Security begins outside the door -- Google makes a rather big deal about the way in which they start taking secuirty seriously before the hardware hits the data center's raised floor. Their servers are built for them, to their own specifications, by carefully vetted manufacturing partners, so there's no chance of malware coming in the door in a 1U box. And they're just as careful with the employees, partners and contractors who have access to those data centers. The IT infrastructure extends to the physical infrastructure and a very broad perimeter.

  • Encryption is everywhere -- Security professionals frequently debate precisely which information should be encrypted, but Google takes an expansive view of encryption, providing multiple layers of encryption for many customers. In addition to the storage- and application-layer encryption that Google offers its customers, according to the document, "We enable hardware encryption support in our hard drives and SSDs and meticulously track each drive through its lifecycle." So the data is encrypted both at rest and in motion between applications and storage, and between the Internet and applications. Within the infrastructure, RPC traffic is also encrypted to make it more difficult for an attacker to hijack procedure calls and inter-process commands.

  • People and process are critical -- Yes, everyone gives lip service to the three legs of IT (and IT security); people, process and technology. But in practice, technology often gets the most attention because it's the easiest to tackle. In the document, Google describes a philosophy of constantly reviewing access permissions to make sure that each employee has the least privilege required to do their job. They also aggressively monitor employee activity to check for files, processes and applications accessed. The employee focus is one that begins with hiring and extends throughout the time that the employee has access to any part of the infrastructure.

Google is far from the only cloud service provider that gives glimpses into their security philosophy and processes. Amazon Web Services has a white paper on security processes and Microsoft Azure has a group of web pages on security. It's notable that so many similarities exist between the different documents -- and that so many of the policies and practices are adaptable for even very small companies and user populations.

— Curtis Franklin, Security Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
LRTV Custom TV
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
LRTV Interviews
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
From the Founder
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
A Women in Comms Glossary
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/18/2017
Ericsson: 5G Heralds 'New' New Economy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/12/2017
Next Plugfest Gets G.fast Closer to Market
Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 1/13/2017
TV's Paradox: No HDR Without 4K
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/17/2017
Cable Has One Thing Verizon Needs
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/17/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.