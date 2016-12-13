& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: DT Seeks Data Privacy's Little Helper

Paul Rainford
1/27/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telia's Q4 benefits from Yoigo sale; Nokia offers a "Siri" for telco engineers; Ericsson/ECI combo does for the Danes.

  • Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) is on the hunt for concepts for how best to use a "privacy bot," which the operator describes as a "smart, digital data-privacy helper." According to DT, the purpose of a privacy bot is to scan the data privacy provisions put in place by Internet services and compare them with what the user wants: The user uses the bot to enter his or her desired data privacy standards just once, and the bot then checks all the Internet services accessed by the user and adapts the data privacy settings accordingly -- or simply rejects the services. The German incumbent has gone large on data privacy, leading the way on encryption and other aspects of network security. (See Deutsche Telekom Aims for Security Advantage.)

  • Sweden's Telia Company saw net income rise to 7.39 billion Swedish kronor (US$829 million) in the fourth quarter from a loss of more than SEK3 billion ($339 million) in the year-ago period, largely thanks to the $706 million sale of its Spanish Yoigo operation. Excluding special items, operating income fell 24.3% year-on-year to SEK3.737 billion ($422 million). Looking ahead, Telia expects organic EBITDA for 2017 to be around the 2016 level. (See Telia to Raise $706M From Yoigo Sale.)

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is touting a new Siri-style voice-activated digital assistant that has been created specifically for telecom engineers working in the field. The vendor claims that MIKA (Multi-purpose Intuitive Knowledge Assistant) could save engineers more than an hour a day by providing quicker and easier access to information and recommendations through the interactive interface. In tandem with MIKA, Nokia is introducing Predictive Repair, a service that it says can predict hardware failures and recommend replacement up to 14 days in advance of them happening, with "up to 95% accuracy."

  • A double-act composed of Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) and Israel's ECI Telecom Ltd. has been chosen to supply a new optical network for the Danish national research and education network (NREN). The network will feature ECI's Apollo 9608 optical transport solution coupled with local Ericsson service and support.

  • Fredrik Stenberg had better order himself some outsized business cards because Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO) has just appointed him EVP, director of shared operations and member of its leadership team. Stenberg has been with the Swedish operator since 2004 and was appointed acting COO in August 2016.

