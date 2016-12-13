Trump & Tech: Round 1
Iain Morris, News Editor
Never one to shy away from confrontation, President Donald Trump has caused outrage in the technology industry with his plans for a US travel ban on citizens from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa.
Trump insists the move will protect the US from terrorists, but nearly 130 technology companies have now signed a legal brief that opposes the ban, arguing it will harm US innovation and competitiveness.
Those signatories include hardware makers, software developers and web specialists. Yet not a single one of the country's major telcos has so far backed the legal brief or spoken out. Mobile operator Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) and cable giant Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) said they had no comments to make when asked by Light Reading for their reaction to the president's move, while AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile US Inc. have yet to respond to our queries.
Light Reading has been tracking the ongoing developments and asking why telcos appear to be at odds with so many other technology players. We are continuing to reach out to service providers and other players active in the telecom sector, and will be publishing further updates in the days ahead.
Below you can find links to all the stories we have written so far about Trump's latest moves and his broader impact on the technology sector since winning the presidential election in early November. This list will be expanded as additional articles are published.
- VCs, Investors Raise Concern About Trump Travel Ban
- Telco Suppliers Join Trump Opposition, but Network Operators Remain Silent
- Telcos Tight-Lipped on Trump Travel Ban as Tech Titans Take Fire
- Could Trump Give a Boost to German Broadband?
- Tech CEOs Rail Against Trump's Travel Ban
- Slim Speaks Up on Trump
- AT&T CEO Hoping for a Trump Bump in 2017
- Alibaba Meets With Trump, Plans 1M New US Jobs
- Hey, Trump Tech Boosters, What About China Tariffs?
- Top 5 Tech Trump Expectations for 2017
- Trump Promises Tech Execs 'Easier' Trade Conditions
- IBM's Rometty Announces 25,000 'New Collar' US Jobs Ahead of Trump Meeting
- Change Agent Orange? Tech to Talk to Trump
- T-Mobile CFO on Trump: Expect More Consolidation & More Competition
- Trump Team Appoints Net Neutrality Naysayers for FCC Transition
- Cisco Execs on Trump: Cautiously Optimistic
- Nokia Reserves Judgment on Trump
- Ovum Analyzes the Trump Effect
- Trumpageddon Shows Limits of Analytics
- Cloud Suppliers Optimistic Post-Trumpocalypse, Despite Potential Damage
- Blond Buffoon a Worry for Telecom Vendors
- Trump Win Will Reshape FCC
- Trump's Impact on Telecom Still Uncertain
— Iain Morris, , News Editor, Light Reading