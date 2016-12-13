Trump & Tech: Round 1

Never one to shy away from confrontation, President Donald Trump has caused outrage in the technology industry with his plans for a US travel ban on citizens from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Trump insists the move will protect the US from terrorists, but nearly 130 technology companies have now signed a legal brief that opposes the ban, arguing it will harm US innovation and competitiveness.

Up for a Fight President Donald Trump is already at loggerheads with some of the biggest technology players in the US.

Those signatories include hardware makers, software developers and web specialists. Yet not a single one of the country's major telcos has so far backed the legal brief or spoken out. Mobile operator Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) and cable giant Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) said they had no comments to make when asked by Light Reading for their reaction to the president's move, while AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile US Inc. have yet to respond to our queries.

