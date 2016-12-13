& cplSiteName &

Trump & Tech: Round 1

Iain Morris
2/8/2017
50%
50%

Never one to shy away from confrontation, President Donald Trump has caused outrage in the technology industry with his plans for a US travel ban on citizens from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Trump insists the move will protect the US from terrorists, but nearly 130 technology companies have now signed a legal brief that opposes the ban, arguing it will harm US innovation and competitiveness.

Up for a Fight
President Donald Trump is already at loggerheads with some of the biggest technology players in the US.
President Donald Trump is already at loggerheads with some of the biggest technology players in the US.

Those signatories include hardware makers, software developers and web specialists. Yet not a single one of the country's major telcos has so far backed the legal brief or spoken out. Mobile operator Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) and cable giant Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) said they had no comments to make when asked by Light Reading for their reaction to the president's move, while AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile US Inc. have yet to respond to our queries.

Light Reading has been tracking the ongoing developments and asking why telcos appear to be at odds with so many other technology players. We are continuing to reach out to service providers and other players active in the telecom sector, and will be publishing further updates in the days ahead.

Below you can find links to all the stories we have written so far about Trump's latest moves and his broader impact on the technology sector since winning the presidential election in early November. This list will be expanded as additional articles are published.

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
LRTV Documentaries
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
Shades of Ray
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Can We Outrun the AI Job-Apocalypse?
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/6/2017
Verizon on Verge of Enterprise Cloud Sale – Source
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/2/2017
Snapchat's IPO Filing Reveals $500M Loss
Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/3/2017
Cisco Report: They're Coming for Your Servers
Curtis Franklin, Security Editor, 2/1/2017
WiCipedia: Gaming the System, Bros Not Wanted & Be the Next Jane Bond
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 2/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Everyone Is So Busy These Days Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.