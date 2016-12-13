Tech CEOs Rail Against Trump's Travel Ban

It looks like the rose is off the bloom for US tech CEOs' brief honeymoon with the Trump administration.

The CEOs of Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Facebook , Google (Nasdaq: GOOG), Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Twitter Inc. all issued statements on Friday and over the weekend condemning President's Trump temporary travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries.

The executive order on Friday stops visa holders from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. It also bars all refugee admissions for 120 days -- and Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The swiftness of the order caused chaos for people already in transit and spurred protests at JFK and other airports across the US. Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) won a temporary stay against the order on Friday night.

"Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do," Apple CEO Tim cook wrote in a memo to staff. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, of course, was the son of a Syrian immigrant.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai ordered Google employees home after the order -- more than 100 Google employees were affected -- the company said. "It's painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues," the CEO wrote in a memo acquired by Bloomberg.

"As an immigrant and as a CEO, I've both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote in a LinkedIn post. Seventy-six Microsoft employees were immediately affected by the order.

Many others in Silicon Valley also spoke up.

The tech tensions over the temporary travel ban come several weeks after executives from some of the same companies met with the then president-elect at Trump Towers. (See Trump Promises Tech Execs 'Easier' Trade Conditions.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading