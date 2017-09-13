& cplSiteName &

India's Incumbents Lose IUC Battle, for Now

Gagandeep Kaur
9/20/2017
50%
50%

India's telecom regulator has slashed the fees that operators charge one another for terminating calls in a move that bodes ill for the country's biggest operators, which have profited from higher interconnection rates.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reduced the so-called interconnect usage charge (IUC) to 6 paise from a previous level of 14 paise. The new rate will come into effect on October 1, while IUCs are to be abolished entirely for local calls in January 2020.

The regulatory decision risks pushing incumbent operators Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Mumbai: BHARTIARTL), Vodafone India and Idea Cellular Ltd. even further into losses. All have reported earnings setbacks since the arrival in India's mobile market of Reliance Jio, a disruptive new entrant that began offering services in late 2016. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents the main players, has hinted that it might seek a reversal of the TRAI order in India's courts.

In the meantime, operators have lashed out at the regulator. "The Indian telecom industry is already experiencing the greatest period of financial stress in in its history," said Vodafone in a press statement. "This is yet another retrograde regulatory measure that will significantly benefit the new entrant alone while adversely affecting the rest of the industry as a whole. Unless mitigated, this decision will have serious consequences for investment in rural coverage, undermining the government's vision of Digital India."

Airtel's response is similar. "We are extremely disappointed with the latest regulation on the IUC, especially at a time when the industry is facing severe financial stress. The suggested IUC rate, which has been arrived at in a completely non-transparent fashion, benefits only one operator which enjoys a huge traffic asymmetry in its favor," said the company in a clear reference to RJio.

Indeed, RJio appears to benefit from lower IUCs because -- as a smaller player -- it currently spends more on termination than it generates in interconnection revenues.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Both sides have now been fighting an IUC battle for some time. Sunil Bharti Mittal, the chairman of Bharti Airtel, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, his counterpart at Idea Cellular, have previously written to the TRAI urging it to maintain IUCs. Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao has done the same. All three players insist they have seen huge volumes of RJio-originated traffic terminating on their networks. RJio, meanwhile, has been lobbying authorities to adopt a bill-and-keep model, which would scrap IUCs entirely.

The TRAI evidently believes that a reduction in IUCs will benefit consumers and will boost competition in the industry. The move, it says, will: "encourage flat rate billing and time differentiated charges, both of which will improve capacity utilization and will be in the interest of consumers."

What remains unclear is what impact the order will have once voice-over-LTE becomes the norm in India. RJio uses VoLTE technology to support its voice offerings, while Airtel has launched VoLTE services in Mumbai and plans to introduce them in other parts of the country.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Highlights: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Could the Connected Car Help Prevent Terrorism?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/15/2017
AT&T Wants to Ditch the Dish
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/13/2017
Cities Slam FCC on Broadband Proceedings
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/15/2017
Apple's New iPhones: No Gigabit LTE for You!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/14/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed