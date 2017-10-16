Eurobites: Privacy Shield Set to Pass Its Year 1 Assessment

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has teamed up with Bosch Connected Devices in a bid to make it easier for companies to more easily implement industrial IoT (Internet of Things) systems. Initially, the pair will focus on asset tracking, "predictive" maintenance and environmental monitoring, running a number of customer trials planned for the EMEA region. In a nutshell, Nokia will provide the IoT connectivity and Bosch will provide the sensors. The whole "predictive" area is a big deal for Nokia just now: today it also launched Predictive Care, a new management model for fixed access networks. The idea is that analytics and an "expert care team" ensure high network availability by addressing potential problems before the customer notices something is wrong.
French regulator Arcep has launched a new online reporting platform, "J'alerte l'Arcep," which is intended to enable individuals and businesses to alert the regulator to any problems they encounter with their Internet service provider or operator. Arcep believes it will be able to draw on the resulting data to be more effective in its regulatory actions.
The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) has adopted the Car Connectivity Consortium's MirrorLink standard for smartphone-car connectivity that allows smartphone apps to be "projected" on in-car "infotainment" systems. It is hoped that the use of MirrorLink will help reduce the likelihood of drivers being distracted rather than helped by their in-car technology.
Openreach, BT's semi-autonomous network access division, has proposed to UK regulator Ofcom an alternative approach to dark fiber access for high-bandwidth customers, called OSA Filter Connect, with OSA standing for "optical spectrum access." For more details, see this story on Light Reading's sister site, Telecoms.com.
Sweden's Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO) has joined forces with Nokia and non-profit organization Reach for Change to trial a new real-time translation service that makes it easier for speakers of different languages to communicate on the phone. In recent years Sweden has welcomed migrants from Syria and elsewhere, and it is hoped that this new tool could help them integrate more easily into Swedish society.
French giant Orange (NYSE: FTE) has launched its brand in Sierra Leone, the west African country that is home to around 7 million people. Orange closed its acquisition of Airtel Sierra Leone in July 2016 and, since then, has invested US$33 million on improving the network.
Uber, the company behind the cab-hailing app of the same name, has lost another key European exec, just weeks after Uber's UK boss opted for pastures new. As Reuters reports, European policy chief Christopher Burghardt is leaving to join Chargepoint, the electric vehicle charging company. (See Uber Crashes Into UK Regulators, Loses London License.)
