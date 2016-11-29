& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Investors Question Telecom Italia Media Deal

Paul Rainford
1/6/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KPN beefs up its cybersecurity offer; Nokia helps deliver VR content in China; Danish police investigate New Year's Eve cable service outage.

  • Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE: TI) has questions to answer about the award of a media contract to French group Havas, according to a group of investors. As the Financial Times reports (subscription required), the investors in question have sent a letter raising conflict-of-interest concerns with the carrier's audit and risk committee and the Italian stock market regulator. The chairman and chief executive of Havas is Yannick Bolloré, son of Vincent Bolloré, chairman of French media giant Vivendi , which is the largest shareholder in Telecom Italia. (See Eurobites: Vivendi Spooks Telecom Italia Shareholders.)

  • Dutch incumbent KPN Telecom NV (NYSE: KPN) has agreed to acquire Dearbytes, a cybersecurity company also based in the Netherlands. KPN hopes that the acquisition, due to be completed at the end of this month, will enable it to offer a broader range of security services to its business customers. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has been chosen by Youku, a Chinese digital entertainment platform, to supply its OZO virtual reality suite of technologies to help deliver VR content to Youku's more than 500 million (yikes!) monthly active users of its online video platform, a platform that notches up daily views of more than 1.1 billion. (See Nokia OZO Partners With Youku on VR Content.)

  • Danish police have been called in to investigate what YouSee CEO Pernille Erenbjerg described as a "deliberate malicious act" which left more than a million viewers bereft of cable service on New Year's Eve. As Broadband TV News reports, it is unclear at this stage whether the attack involved a systems hack or physical sabotage of equipment.

  • Türk Telekomunikasyon A.S. has announced a senior management change, with Legal Assistant General Manager Doğan Coşgun deciding to leave the operator.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

