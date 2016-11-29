Eurobites: EC Doubles Down on Data Privacy

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT streams basketball live on Facebook; Deutsche Telekom rolls out WiFi on shorter flights; Google locked in Italian tax talks; Orange connects Hertz rental cars.
The European Commission is proposing new rules that will effectively extend existing restrictions on the use of customer data so that they apply to OTT services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Skype, Gmail, iMessage and Viber as well as those provided by "traditional" telcos. Under the new proposals, privacy of customer data will be "guaranteed for both content and metadata derived from electronic communications," and, unless the customer in question has given his or her consent, such data gleaned from their online activity will have to be anonymized or deleted, unless that data is required for billing purposes. The rules on "cookies" will also be changed, withdrawing the need for user consent if they are deemed to "non-privacy intrusive cookies" that improve a user's Internet experience, such as those remembering a user's shopping cart history.
The line between broadcasting and social networking continues to blur: On Thursday BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) is to "simulcast" live the NBA Global Games London 2017 between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers on its Facebook page as well as on its (free-to-air) BT Sport Showcase channel. BT promises that the live Facebook stream will feature the league's "NBA Mobile View" feed, delivering a closer shot of the action tailored for viewing on smaller screens.
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) is to introduce in-flight WiFi-based Internet access on its short and mid-range flights in Europe, initially through a collaboration with Inmarsat plc (London: ISAT) on selected Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines airplanes. In time the service will be extended to cover the entire Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings fleets in Europe. The telco has plugged itself into the satellite-based Global Xpress service, as well as the Inmarsat-led European Aviation Network to enable it to extend its in-flight Internet offer. The telco has been offering Internet access on its inter-continental flights since 2010.
Italian tax authorities are considering a proposal from Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) to pay between €270 million (US$283.6 million) and €280 million ($294.2 million) to settle a tax dispute, according to a Reuters report. The report says that last year the authorities presented the search giant with a bill for €227 million ($238.5 million) in unpaid taxes, covering the period 2009-2013.
Orange Business Services has landed a three-year contract with car hire firm Hertz to connect the latter's hourly rental vehicles with OBS's Datavenue IoT offering. The service will be provided in seven European countries, and is aimed primarily at corporate users.
The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) has created a new Industry Specification Group (ISG) focusing on context information management (CIM), the discipline that seeks to make more sense of smart city data by placing it in context. The first meeting of ISG CIM is scheduled for February 9-10 in Sophia Antipolis, France.
The enterprise unit of UK broadband provider TalkTalk has a new chief operating officer, with Duncan Gooding replacing Dean Branton. Gooding, who will report to the company's general manager, Kristine Olson-Chapman, joined TalkTalk Business in 2012 as director of major accounts.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
GeSI is a global e-Sustainability Initiative organization bringing together 40 big multinational companies around the world. According to GeSI's report, information and communication technology can make the world more sustainable. Luis Neves, chairman of GeSI, shared with us his opinion at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Altibox is the biggest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) player and the largest provider of video and TV in Norway. They started out with zero customers in 2002. Now they have close to half a million households and companies attached to their FTTH business. Nils Arne, CEO of Altibox shared with us their story and insight on 5G at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.