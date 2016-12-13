Eurobites: BT's Italian Bother Claims Sciolla's Scalp

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KPN invests in healthcare startup; Nokia upgrades in Cambodia; Orange expands mobile money service in Africa.
Following the revelations this morning about the full extent of accounting irregularities at BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA)'s Italian arm, Corrado Sciolla, the head of BT's Continental European operation, is to resign with immediate effect, the BBC reports. The details of the scandal, which it is now thought will incur a £530 million (US$661 million) write down in BT's books, sent BT's shares plunging more than 19% on the London Stock Exchange in Tuesday morning trading. (See Dodgy Italian Job Savages BT Earnings, Share Price Tanks.)
KPN Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Dutch incumbent operator KPN Telecom NV (NYSE: KPN), has invested €5.4 million in Personal Medsystems, a German manufacturer of heart-monitoring devices. One of its products is CardioSecure, a smartphone-based electrocardiogram device that gives instant feedback on suspected heart failure symptoms. KPN has a good toehold in the healthcare market: Its E-Zorg network is already used by most doctors and pharmacies in the Netherlands to communicate confidentially on patient-related matters.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has got the call to help Cambodian operator Cellcard upgrade and expand its 3G and LTE network. Cellcard launched LTE services in Phnom Penh in 2015 and Nokia will deploy around 1,500 additional sites to spread mobile broadband services to other provinces.
Orange (NYSE: FTE) has entered into a partnership with Vivo Energy, the Shell licensee in Africa, that will allow Orange Money customers to cash in and cash out money from their account and pay for goods in any Vivo Energy gas station. The services -- already available in Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and Madagascar -- will be extended to the rest of the two companies' shared footprint by mid-2017.
Jacques Bonifay and Innocenzo Genna have been re-elected as MVNO Europe chair and vice-chair respectively for 2017. Jacques Bonifay is founder and CEO of the French MVNO Transatel, while Innocenza Genna is currently at PosteMobile. MVNO Europe was created in 2012 to represent the interests of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) active in European mobile markets.
A cyber attack earlier this month on UK banking giant Lloyds Bank prevented a considerable number of its customers from accessing their accounts online for several days. As the BBC reports, it has now been revealed that the National Cyber Security Centre, part of the UK government's GCHQ intelligence operation, is working with the bank to find out more about the attack.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.