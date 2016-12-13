& cplSiteName &

BT's Patterson Feels Italian Heat

Iain Morris
1/24/2017
50%
50%

Shirt buttons undone, hair tumbling over his suit collar, BT boss Gavin Patterson usually cuts a dashing figure in the staid world of telecom. But he will do well to maintain his laid-back demeanor in the days and weeks ahead. Not only has the true cost of an Italian accounting scandal just become disturbingly apparent, but the outlook in the business and public-sector markets is grim. Analysts are worried. (See Dodgy Italian Job Savages BT Earnings, Share Price Tanks.)

BT's share price has lost about a fifth of its value since news of the dodgy Italian job broke this morning. Irregularities now look set to cost about £530 million ($663 million) in balance sheet write downs, up from an October estimate of £145 million ($181 million). A number of executives have either quit or been forced out. Others, including Patterson himself, could follow.

Shares might have held up better had BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) not soured what was already an unpalatable serving with some rancid forecasts. BT's activities in business and public-sector markets are in for a torrid 2017, said the operator. Combined with the effect of write downs, that means revenues will not rise in this financial year (which ends in March) or the next one.

Shareholders are understandably concerned. BT already contends with a £9.5 billion ($11.9 billion) pension deficit that is a perennial source of worry to investors, and its net debt has ballooned to a similar amount since its takeover of EE, the UK's biggest mobile operator, last year. Suddenly, investors are being told that operating profits this year will be £300 million ($375 million) lower -- at £7.6 billion ($9.5 billion) -- than previously expected.

BT steered well clear of the "Brexit" word in today's statements, perhaps fearing any mention would cause further dismay, but UK's decision to leave the European Union (EU) may be partly to blame for the gloomy outlook. Several banks are planning to relocate large numbers of staff from London to Europe. Elsewhere, there are signs that businesses are cutting investments as Brexit looms. (See What Hard Brexit Means for Vodafone, BT.)

So far, there is no indication that consumers are slashing their spending on communications services. Indeed, consumer services, including broadband, mobile and TV offerings, remained an engine of sales growth in the months after the June referendum on Brexit. Yet this could easily change. The pound has sunk to a 30-year low against the US dollar, driving up the cost of imports. And as higher living expenses chew into household incomes, BT's customers may face choices about what to cut and what to keep.

For more fixed broadband market coverage and insights, check out our dedicated Broadband content channel here on Light Reading.

As BT's largest single shareholder, with a 12% stake in the UK operator, Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) might also be weighing its options. The German operator was already spooked by the Brexit vote in last year's referendum on EU membership, and it is also worried about calls for a BT carve-up. Concerned about BT's market dominance, regulatory authority Ofcom wants it to erect bigger walls between the Openreach infrastructure business and the rest of the BT Group. In November, it told BT it would force through a stringent form of such "legal separation" unless the operator came up with its own plan. (See DT's Biggest BT Bother: Break-Up, Not Brexit and Only BT's Dismemberment Will Sate Rivals.)

For Ofcom and government authorities, the troubling uncertainty is whether today's news about write downs has any impact on BT's spending. Telecom is a notoriously capital-intensive business, and BT last year invested about 14% of its revenues in capital expenditure. In all likelihood it will at least have to maintain those spending levels, if not increase them, to pay for a planned rollout of higher-speed services. Using G.fast, which boosts broadband speeds over copper lines, it aims to extend 300Mbit/s to 500Mbit/s services to about 10 million homes by 2020. Even higher-speed fiber-to-the-home technology will be used to connect another 2 million by the same date. (See BT Looks Beyond G.fast With PON Trials.)

Patterson has repeatedly insisted that only a united BT, in full control of Openreach, will be able to fund the broadband improvements the UK economy needs. As rivals that use BT's infrastructure continue to clamor for its complete break-up, he will be desperate to stay on track. But with his own future at BT surely on the line, that task just got a little bit harder.

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Morris Lore
A hard Brexit could equal hard times for UK service providers, and increase the likelihood that Vodafone will move its headquarters outside the UK.
In a no-growth future, service providers will need to focus more keenly on cost savings and efficiency gains.
The forthcoming 5G standard sounds impressive, but it seems unlikely to reinvigorate the telco business.
Pre-5G activity in Asia and the US does not mean Europe will lag on actual 5G rollout, but it points to the ebbing of European influence.
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
LRTV Custom TV
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
LRTV Interviews
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
A Women in Comms Glossary
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/18/2017
Is Cable One Beefing Up for Slaughter?
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/20/2017
Google Security Lessons for IT
Curtis Franklin, Security Editor, 1/18/2017
Nokia CTO: 2017 Is the Year 5G Gets in the Field
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/19/2017
Cable Has One Thing Verizon Needs
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/17/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
You've Heard of Slow Food? Click Here
This is slow tech.
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.