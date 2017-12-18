& cplSiteName &

Cloud Offers Business-Smart Operators a New Lease of Life

Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
Partner Perspectives
Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
12/21/2017
50%
50%

As business customers turn away from buying IT equipment and infrastructure and instead increasingly opt for cloud-based solutions, network operators face both a challenge and a potentially lucrative opportunity.

However, speaking at the 2017 Ultra BroadBand Forum (UBBF) in Hangzhou, China, Huawei's Rotating CEO Eric Xu said that if operators wanted to unlock that opportunity, they would need to significantly up their leased-line game in order to see off a challenge from cloud service providers looking to add communications to their portfolio of services.

To illustrate the point, Xu revealed that Huawei had undertaken research among its enterprise and government customers to identify the pain points that customers face when buying leased line services from traditional carriers. He said the research clearly showed that customers were not happy with the speed of response from the carrier community; that they found the pricing model was too often fixed and rigid; and that they were frustrated with the time taken to deliver a service -- sometimes stretching to as long as 27 weeks.

"The buying experience does not compare to a typical e-commerce model," he said. "Getting a leased line from a carrier can suffer from a lack of real-time status information throughout the process -- from ordering, to delivery, to performance."

The survey revealed that business-smart operators would need to align their leased-line services with the three major requirements identified by the enterprise and government customers:

    First -- providing agile, on-demand services within flexible pricing structures.

    Second -- create online self-provisioning tools so that customers could increase bandwidth on-demand for peak periods of activity.

    Third -- provide Service Level Agreements (SLAs) that customers can easily and remotely check and monitor, with visual clues on real-time service performance.

In front of more than 800 experts and executives from the telecoms carriers, business and government, regulators, standards bodies and industry organisations attending the UBBF, Xu pledged that Huawei would help operators transform and re-position their leased line services to meet these new demands. He said the carriers’ leased line business had been taken for granted for too long and made it clear that Huawei saw the change required as a business imperative for the operator community.

"The enterprise shift from IT equipment to cloud-based services is an unstoppable trend," he said. "It is a trend that demands operators deliver a 'carrier WAN' and that low-latency Fiber to the Enterprise (FTTE) is a must-have service if they are to meet an expected tenfold growth in the bandwidth required."

Of course, the leased line service market has long been regarded as the operator's stronghold, but Xu warned that it is now facing a significant threat. He said that only by revolutionising their service packages will the operators be able to not only protect the market they have, but also grow their business significantly by meeting the new and expanding requirements created by the cloud business environment.

"The challenge," explained Xu, "is that the aggressive cloud service providers recognise this as well. They are not only building more data centers, they are building them closer to the customers, and beginning to develop cross-country and cross-region communications links that they can bundle into the service package. This is a threat to the carriers' core business and they need to respond now," he said.

According to Xu, the repositioning cuts across many aspects of a carrier's business. It encompasses business strategy, product portfolio management, network planning and deployment, and the customer experience management tools that carriers provide.

Xu said that Huawei's pledge to support the operator community and help them address this evolving market need covers five key initiatives to transform carrier leased-line solutions.

    1. Provide a cloud-based solution to enable carriers to meet the increased demand

    2. Help carriers develop integrated solutions combining leased lines and cloud services

    3. Enable carriers to 'cloudify' their own networks to offer agile, on-demand, leased line services that can flex with customer needs

    4. Expand the range of B2B connectivity services customers can offer to an enterprise campus on the back of leased-line services

    5. Revolutionise the customer experience through online discovery, purchase support and service provisioning tools.

"The challenge facing the operator community is of course two-fold," said Xu. "Not only must they fight off the challenge from new cloud service provider competitors; they must also rise to the challenge of revolutionising their current service offer to better match with their customer requirements.

“However, the carriers able to tackle those challenges, who upgrade their existing services, and introduce agile, new leased line solutions in tune with today’s marketplace, will be in pole position to capture new opportunities and secure vital leased-line business for the future. And Huawei is committed to helping them on that journey," he concluded.

This blog is sponsored by Huawei.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Partner Perspectives
How RuralStar helped bring mobile coverage to a remote part of Ghana.
Huawei is a key partner in China Mobile's NovoNet trial network project, which is based on the Telecom Integrated Cloud (TIC) over the two-layer DC architecture, which enables services to be swiftly rolled out.
Huawei and its partners helped China Mobile efficiently finish the most complex NFV openness interoperability tests in China, and possibly in the world.
There's plenty of excitement in the mobile broadband industry about the potential of 5G, but there's also plenty of room for further innovation in 4G, as mobile operator executives and other industry experts noted at the 4.5G Evolution, Road to 5G Summit.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Net Neutrality Heads to Court & Congress
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 12/18/2017
Iliad's Owner Swoops on Ireland's eir
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 12/20/2017
5 Missing Headlines in 2017
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 12/20/2017
How to Make AI Smarter
Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs, 12/18/2017
Broadcom Ups Its Game in Ethernet Switching
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 12/19/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Employee of the Week Click Here
Edna had a particularly charming phone demeanor, though sometimes she was difficult to understand.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives