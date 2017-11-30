& cplSiteName &

China Mobile Achieves the First Goal of Its NovoNet2020 Vision

Huawei
Partner Perspectives
Huawei
11/30/2017
50%
50%

Early in July 2015, China Mobile officially launched the next-generation innovative network architecture NovoNet and put forward the NovoNet2020 vision during the GTI Summit at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. The executives at China Mobile expressed that they aim to use new technologies such as NFV and SDN to build a globally schedulable, fully open, highly scalable and flexible next-generation network, to meet the needs of China Mobile's strategic layout of digital services and lay a solid foundation for the Internet+ era. As one of the long-term strategic partners of China Mobile, Huawei will give full play to its own strengths in fields such as NFV/SDN to help China Mobile with its network transformation.

China Mobile achieves the first goal of its NovoNet2020 vision
In February 2017, China Mobile officially launched the NovoNet trial network project. This project is designed based on the Telecom Integrated Cloud (TIC) over the two-layer DC architecture, which enables services to be swiftly rolled out. This deployment approach is future-proof and can be used widely. Additionally, a unified resource pool is built for diversified services and a global orchestrator is deployed to orchestrate and schedule whole network resources. In the first phase of the project, field tests were conducted in Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Guangdong. Huawei, the primary system integrator for the Shanghai site, helped China Mobile verify the technical feasibility of the new-generation network. Huawei primarily focused on:

1. Deploying a TIC-based data center
Used general-purpose rack servers for the NFV resource pool and adopted the global-leading NFV target network architecture in which the NFVO, VNF/VNFM, cloud OS/VIM, and COTS are fully decoupled, to build a network that truly enables resource sharing. In the trial office, Huawei provided core components, which connect to the devices provided by mainstream NFV solution vendors such as Ericsson, HPE, and Nokia, and the G-VNFM that manages third-party devices.

2. Defining a new NFVO for intelligent network orchestration
The NovoNet trial network defines the principles for orchestrating and managing networks so that network resources and traffic can be managed and scheduled across domains from end to end. In the trial office, although the MANO interface specification was still unclear, Huawei, with its advanced architecture design and profound understanding of services, successfully connected its NFVO to Ericsson's EPC and HPE's VIM. In the second phase of the trial, NFVO will be combined with SDN-O to orchestrate and schedule network resources globally.

3. New delivery approach -- NFV primary integration
An in-depth understanding of ICT services is crucial for successfully integrating an NFV network with both IT and CT domains. Huawei is dedicated to enhancing its capabilities of integrating NFV components at different network layers with high reliability for commercial use, optimizing interface specifications, and mastering multi-vendor integration, in the aim to shorten the TTM of services and apply this experience worldwide. The first phase of the NovoNet trial includes four vendors, two service scenarios, and six types of interfaces. The components in the NFV architecture are highly dependent on each other. Therefore, vendor progress control and their response to problems will influence the project delivery progress. Huawei's NFV integration service team always efficiently enables and verifies the interoperability among services from multiple vendors by clarifying each party's responsibilities, unifying interfaces, working out a four-dimension network survey template and over 20 compatibility survey sub-items, as well as formulating a well-rounded network plan.

Partnering for an open and agile all-cloud network
China Mobile is expected to start NovoNet's second phase -- technical verification -- in August. As of now, the Huawei NFV solution has won over 200 commercial contracts globally, more than 40 of which have been put into commercial use. The solution was awarded the Best Technology Enabler at Mobile World Congress 2017, owing to its advanced CloudNative architecture, technology, and rich commercial experience.

As the trend of transforming the telecom network towards an all-cloud network continues, Huawei will always put openness first and aim to work together and mutually benefit with all its partners in the IT and CT domains.

This article was produced by Huawei Technologies.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Partner Perspectives
Huawei and its partners helped China Mobile efficiently finish the most complex NFV openness interoperability tests in China, and possibly in the world.
There's plenty of excitement in the mobile broadband industry about the potential of 5G, but there's also plenty of room for further innovation in 4G, as mobile operator executives and other industry experts noted at the 4.5G Evolution, Road to 5G Summit.
Huawei will help China Unicom to transform its networks, commercialize the future-oriented NFV network architecture and develop an NFV ecosystem.
Network functions cloudification (NFC) is the target model for the next generation networking architecture but as became apparent at the recent SDN NFV World Forum event in The Hague, operators are just at the start of their NFC transformation journey.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Ericsson Hypes 5G After Telcos Slam 5G Hype
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
Update: Nokia Denies Reports of Juniper Deal
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/29/2017
Where Does Comcast Really Stand on Paid Prioritization?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/29/2017
Sigfox in Peril as Senior Execs Exit – Sources
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives