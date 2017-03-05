KT Transforms Charging Operations With Amdocs Enabling Rapid Service Introduction

ST. LOUIS -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that KT Corporation, the largest quad-play service provider in South Korea, is live with a single real-time convergent charging system and a single product catalog from Amdocs in support of all of its lines of business. As a result, KT can rapidly introduce personalized and contextualized quad-play services and shared data plans across fixed, mobile, broadband Internet and digital television offerings. KT will be enhancing the 4G LTE experience it offers its customers, while reducing total cost of systems ownership.

Set to consolidate and modernize KT’s disparate charging operations, the project is being rolled out under a multi-year services contract and was initially deployed to support KT’s more than 30 million postpaid wireless and fixed-line customers. Amdocs carried out extensive systems testing and tuning in collaboration with KTDS, KT’s IT organization. As a result, the two companies were able to ensure the best systems performance upon go live and successfully migrate the 30 million customers in their entirety to the new systems overnight, with no impact to service quality.

“We chose Amdocs for the strength of their convergent charging solution, proven at tier-one operators around the world – as well as for their dedicated professional services and business process best practices,” said Jeong-Min Woo, senior vice president, BSS Transformation TF, CIO Office at KT. “We’ll be able to quickly launch exciting new offerings, enabling real-time digital experiences for our customers, while maximizing the return on our LTE and future 5G network investments.”

“KT can now leverage analytics to deliver the services customers truly want in the digital era, including shared price plans spanning multiple devices, personas and hierarchies, and real-time notifications, helping to prevent bill shock,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “This will make KT stand out in terms of the customer experience it can offer the South Korean market, which is one of the most advanced in the world.

Amdocs has a strong focus on Asia Pacific and has been active in the region for over 15 years, serving many of the area’s leading service providers.

As part of the project, Amdocs delivered its Convergent Charging product. Amdocs Convergent Charging is designed to support the demands of the digital world with a cloud-ready architecture, real-time event processing and an operational database based on advanced, big data NoSQL technology for storing more data for longer and at lower costs. Amdocs also delivered its Master Enterprise Catalog and Charging Business Analytics solution, third-party hardware and software, as well as implementation, testing, training and support and maintenance services for both Amdocs and non-Amdocs systems.

