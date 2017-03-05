& cplSiteName &

KT Transforms Charging Operations With Amdocs Enabling Rapid Service Introduction

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/10/2017
50%
50%

ST. LOUIS -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that KT Corporation, the largest quad-play service provider in South Korea, is live with a single real-time convergent charging system and a single product catalog from Amdocs in support of all of its lines of business. As a result, KT can rapidly introduce personalized and contextualized quad-play services and shared data plans across fixed, mobile, broadband Internet and digital television offerings. KT will be enhancing the 4G LTE experience it offers its customers, while reducing total cost of systems ownership.

Set to consolidate and modernize KT’s disparate charging operations, the project is being rolled out under a multi-year services contract and was initially deployed to support KT’s more than 30 million postpaid wireless and fixed-line customers. Amdocs carried out extensive systems testing and tuning in collaboration with KTDS, KT’s IT organization. As a result, the two companies were able to ensure the best systems performance upon go live and successfully migrate the 30 million customers in their entirety to the new systems overnight, with no impact to service quality.

“We chose Amdocs for the strength of their convergent charging solution, proven at tier-one operators around the world – as well as for their dedicated professional services and business process best practices,” said Jeong-Min Woo, senior vice president, BSS Transformation TF, CIO Office at KT. “We’ll be able to quickly launch exciting new offerings, enabling real-time digital experiences for our customers, while maximizing the return on our LTE and future 5G network investments.”

“KT can now leverage analytics to deliver the services customers truly want in the digital era, including shared price plans spanning multiple devices, personas and hierarchies, and real-time notifications, helping to prevent bill shock,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “This will make KT stand out in terms of the customer experience it can offer the South Korean market, which is one of the most advanced in the world.

Amdocs has a strong focus on Asia Pacific and has been active in the region for over 15 years, serving many of the area’s leading service providers.

As part of the project, Amdocs delivered its Convergent Charging product. Amdocs Convergent Charging is designed to support the demands of the digital world with a cloud-ready architecture, real-time event processing and an operational database based on advanced, big data NoSQL technology for storing more data for longer and at lower costs. Amdocs also delivered its Master Enterprise Catalog and Charging Business Analytics solution, third-party hardware and software, as well as implementation, testing, training and support and maintenance services for both Amdocs and non-Amdocs systems.

Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Straight Path Gets $3.1B Revised Bid From Unnamed Buyer
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/8/2017
Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 5/3/2017
Eurobites: Nokia Cuts 3% of Finnish Workforce
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/4/2017
T-Mobile 5G Plan Could Drive Capex to Record Highs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/4/2017
WiCipedia: 'Ladyboss,' Femtech & Diversity at Slack
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 5/5/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.