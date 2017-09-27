Untangling the Operational Complexities of SDN & NFV

AT&T executives recently published a book, Building the Network of the Future, that explains the transition to software-defined networking, or as they put it: "getting smarter, faster and more flexible with a software-centric approach." In the chapter on network operations, Irene Shannon and Jennifer Yates suggest that NFV presents a double-edged sword, providing opportunities to reduce opex and improve customer experience, but at the same time introducing "additional layers of complexity from an operational point of view."
Light Reading's OSS in the Era of SDN & NFV aims to unpick these layers of complexity and provide a forum to debate the best way forward. In the panel "Lessons Learned So Far in Operationalizing NFV," we'll hear from David Hughes, VP of IP engineering with PCCW Ltd. (NYSE: PCW; Hong Kong: 0008), about the challenges of automating dynamic, virtual networks and how these can be integrated with legacy physical networks. We'll discuss whether virtualization is close to delivering on the promise of reduced cost and increased agility or if it has simply added to the headache of network management.
In the panel on cloud-native networks and OSS we'll learn from Klaus Martiny, senior program manager for Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), and Hossen Maudar, director of IT architecture, business analysis and product modelling for Colt Technology Services Group Ltd (London: COLT), about how OSS software for performance management, service assurance and fault management will need to adapt to cloud-native networks and who is making the most progress on that front.
My colleague, Heavy Reading Senior Analyst Sandra O’Boyle, will chair a popular panel on analytics, machine learning and AI in next-generation OSS/BSS where she will be joined by Oliver Cantor, associate director of network product strategy at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), to discuss the leading use cases of AI and machine learning in operations -- in particular self-healing service assurance.
The event will also have keynote CSP presenters including Neil McRae, chief network architect for BT . Now in its fourth year, OSS in the Era of SDN & NFV takes place in London, UK on November 1.
During the "Getting to 'Cloud Native' " panel at our NFV & Carrier SDN event, we will debate what it will take to enable telcos to execute their cloud transformations, and what the supplier community's responsibilities are in the process.
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.