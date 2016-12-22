KRAKOW -- Comarch will support Telefónica in the transformation of its transport network in five Latin American countries – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. The primary objectives of the project are to optimize network investments, and to bring the company real cost savings in the region. Implementation started in the beginning of 2015 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In 2015, Telefónica S.A. introduced Comarch as the official provider of Network Planning and Configuration Management in Latin America. Since then, Comarch has been working in the transformation of legacy OSS (Operations Support Systems) in the region under the company´s transformation program, with the aim of helping Telefónica reduce costs in the creation and operation of the transport network, and to shorten the time to market for new resource deployments.

The implementation will bring about the simplification of the OSS map and network planning processes, as the project assumes commonality of implemented solutions and synchronization of completion date for all five countries. Comarch also plays the role of consulting partner, supporting Telefónica in the efficient transformation of the whole organization.

Comarch SA