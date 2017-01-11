& cplSiteName &

NFV & SDN Are Generating Profit$, Claims Netcracker

Carol Wilson
11/3/2017
50%
50%

LONDON -- OSS in the Era of SDN & NFV -- Some operators are now making money on the back of SDN and NFV deployments, and the ones that have achieved that fiscal goal are the service providers more focused on business strategies than on technology, according to Netcracker's Ari Banerjee.

The vice president of strategy at Netcracker Technology Corp. , the NEC-owned software specialist, made the case in a keynote speech here this week, and in a later interview, that companies adopting a business-focused, top-down services-based approach are finding success and profits in the virtualization space by getting services to market faster and automating more of their internal processes. Netcracker is working with many of these larger operators on their back-office strategies and their transition to a DevOps approach, Banerjee said, and these are beginning to pay off.

Some of the stats he cited were results from unnamed companies, but Netcracker can also name-check successful deployments, including those at Colt Technology Services Group Ltd (London: COLT), Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) and Telefónica .

In his keynote, Banerjee referenced a large multinational operator that transformed its enterprise business, serving 30,000 medium-to-large businesses in the European market and 40 other countries.

Netcracker Vice President of Strategy Ari Banerjee
Netcracker Vice President of Strategy Ari Banerjee

"They wanted to move full scale into an SDN-NFV environment, virtualize all of those functions, use network-as-a-service, [and] layer connectivity services with value-added services and other enterprise services to provide a better offering, a better bundle of services to their end-users," he said. "The first phase went live in 12 weeks… and they started making money from the 13th week."

As part of that, the operator reduced its time-to-revenue generation by six months, and was able to deliver new services in two to four weeks, with a 70% reduction in onboarding time for virtual network functions, Banerjee claimed.

The key thing, he added, was that this operator was seeing over-the-top players eating into its business revenues and decided to act very quickly. "Could they wait for open source? Not so much," he commented. "They went ahead and did something because you have to move at the speed of business."

In general, Banerjee said in an interview, the companies Netcracker counts as success stories are those that have a top-down commitment from management to make significant changes focused on driving business revenues.

"If it's not business focused, if it does not have C-Level blessings, if it's not board-approved, it's not going anywhere," he said. "It is just a matter of fact. We can sit down and talk all day about how mature the technology is, how bad open source is or whatever you want, but any successful deployment strategy needs to have a business-focused approach."

Netcracker has also seen many Tier 1 operators succeed in setting up a digital marketplace where they enable software-based services and virtual network functions (VNFs), alongside conventional services, but also sell microservices that can be white-labeled by other service providers and sold into the enterprise market, Banerjee said.

You're invited to attend Light Reading's 11th annual Future of Cable Business Services event. Join us in New York on November 30 for the premier independent conference focusing on the cable industry's continuing efforts in the commercial services market – all cable operators and other communications service providers get in free.

Key to that capability -- and this is core to the Netcracker pitch -- is the ability to avoid creating new network silos by using domain orchestrators, each of which becomes a closed-loop system that takes whatever it needs from the existing resources, Banerjee said. The example he cited was of an IP-VPN domain orchestrator, which connected to multiple subdomains, including physical and virtual CPE, transport, NFV and value-added services.

Banerjee also addressed the business support system side of a digital services marketplace, in which network operators must be able to share revenues with third parties. "Financial management, dispute management, becomes very critical," he said. "Partner performance management also becomes critical because when you have a bunch of partners -- you need to know how they are performing."

A settlement process is required as part of this type of arrangement, and that along with license management are core capabilities Netcracker is providing to enable its operator customers to make the business case, he said.

"Every VNF vendor has multiple licensing models, and they are different," Banerjee said. "How do you manage some of those? How do you make sure your license management doesn't impact your service and create customer experience problems. This is a whole area when discussion is going on and there are no standards."

The revenue management piece includes rating, charging, invoicing and quoting capabilities but also multi-party compensation that becomes much more complex in the virtualized realm, he said.

"It's not your typical revenue management system where you charge and bill for your end-user," Banerjee noted. Micro-payments and handling many more financial management aspects across a partner ecosystem become critical because, "if you can't bill for it, it becomes hobby."

Service providers will face more of these challenges as they develop digital service marketplaces, he added in an interview, and it will become critical to not only be able to share revenue with partners but to be able to track the performance of physical and virtual assets. "You don't want to lose customers because a partner's piece of things isn't performing," he said. At the end of the day, the business-driven approach requires solving this kind of practical problem and being able to do it for multiple partners.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: GE's Internet of BIG Things
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Colt: Automation's 'Silent Killer' Is Poor Quality Data
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/2/2017
Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/30/2017
AT&T to Make 5G Network Available to First Responders Too
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/2/2017
Apple Trying to Drop Qualcomm – Report
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/31/2017
Heavy Reading: Common Data Models Unlikely
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/1/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives