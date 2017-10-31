Industry Vet Gerski Joins CHR

HOUSTON, TX -- CHR Solutions announced today that Bill Gerski has joined the CHR Team as vice president, business development and engineering services. Gerski will be assisting telecoms, electric coops, wireless, cable TV operators, and broadband companies across the United States.

"I am thrilled to be part of the CHR team. I’ve spent my entire career helping Telecommunications companies create efficiencies to grow their businesses. I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing best-in-class engineering and network solutions to CHR’s current and future clients,” said Gerski.

Gerski has served the telecommunications and broadband industries for over 40 years and has devoted much of his career to sales and strategic business development. Most recently, Gerski served as vice president, sales for Huawei Technologies. Prior to that, he assisted independent and rural Telcos and Electric companies at positions with Dish Network and NRTC (National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative). During his career, Gerski has held executive marketing and sales positions at Time Warner, Viacom, Adelphia, Bell Atlantic and Golden Sky Systems. Gerski is also a frequent speaker and volunteer at state, regional and national trade associations.

Mike Beecher, Executive Vice President of Engineering Services said, “Bill’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to CHR Solutions. CHR Engineering has developed innovative and cost-effective methods to assist our clients in building out their broadband networks. These methods have allowed our clients to accelerate their path to ROI. I can’t think of anyone better than Bill to help get that message out to existing and future clients.

CHR Solutions Inc.