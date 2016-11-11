Colt Goes Greenfield With Its OSS

The introduction of virtualization capabilities to support services such as SD-WAN is giving Colt Technology Services Group Ltd (London: COLT) the opportunity to revamp its "OSS estate" in a major way, according to Nico Fischbach, the international operator's strategy, architecture and innovation director. (See Colt Takes Versa on Its SD-WAN Journey.)

In an interview conducted at Light Reading's recent Executive Summit in Rome, Fischbach discussed the way that its SDN and NFV strategy has prompted OSS and BSS transformation efforts.

Talking about the impact of new service launches on Colt's back office, the seasoned executive noted:

"Without a strong OSS/BSS environment, and in fact a strong evolution of your business processes… you are going to get nowhere. At Colt we have the opportunity right now, because of the massive investments we are making… we are going somewhat greenfield on a lot of the OSS… [it is] an opportunity to change the way we would do OSS, change the size of our OSS estate, [deal with] the fragmentation we have in OSS… it's still very light on the BSS side because it's a different domain, but we are going through a similar transformation."

That's an approach that will interest, and resonate with, many operators currently figuring how the address the challenges posed by the integration of virtualization capabilities into existing legacy network architectures. (See NFV Should Be Catalyst for OSS Rethink – Report.)

Expect this to be a regular topic of conversation and Light Reading coverage in 2017. In the meantime, check out the full interview with Fischbach, which appears on our sister site, Telco Transformation:

— Ray Le Maistre, , Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading