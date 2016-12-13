Ciena Intros Unified Network Management for its Packet-Optical Gear

HANOVER, Md. – Cienais introducing Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP), a new software that reinvents the traditionally fragmented approach to network operations by unifying network and service management and planning. By providing customers real-time software control and advanced visualization, Blue Planet MCP enables network operators to drive service agility across Ciena’s packet and packet optical portfolios.

Built on Blue Planet’s extensible micro-services-based architecture, Blue Planet MCP supports Ciena’s efforts to drive network operators’ transformation to more intelligent and automated networks. Additionally, with its open interfaces, Blue Planet MCP easily integrates into operators’ business processes, paving the way for more programmable, IT-centric operations.

Based on open source components and open software development techniques, Ciena’s Blue Planet MCP delivers a number of benefits to operators:

Increased Service Agility: By providing automated, multi-layer service provisioning and performance monitoring via a single interface, Blue Planet MCP improves service assurance and gives operators end-to-end control of network services. It also provides multi-layer network management, making it possible for Ciena customers to rapidly deploy new services and increase revenue opportunities.

Unified Lifecycle Operations: Blue Planet MCP integrates management and planning in a single web-based client interface that provides advanced visualization to help network operators better understand inter-functional relationships between network elements, multiple network layers, and the services that are running across them. This greatly improves communication and coordination across departments.

Open and Extensible Architecture: Blue Planet MCP offers open APIs that allow for quick integration with current and planned business and operations support systems (B/OSS), software-defined orchestration and network function virtualization (NFV) systems. Its elastic scalability and modular micro-services capabilities can also support operators’ internal DevOps teams that want to extend the solution and introduce additional use cases or applications.

Blue Planet MCP software will also be accessible to customers, third party developers, and partners through the Ciena Emulation Cloud, which allows open testing of Blue Planet MCP’s REST API interfaces to third party network components, and rapid solution integration. Blue Planet MCP will work alongside Ciena’s existing OneControl Network Management platform, as needed, and be generally available in June 2017 for specific applications.

