AT&T's Lurie Leaps to Synchronoss as New CEO

Dan Jones
11/17/2017
Former AT&T Mobility CEO Glenn Lurie didn't stay retired very long! He has signed on as the new CEO for messaging company Synchronoss, replacing current CEO Stephen Waldis.

Lurie, 52, retired as the CEO of AT&T Mobility LLC at the beginning of September. He took over from Ralph de la Vega as the mobile unit boss in August 2014. (See AT&T Mobility CEO Lurie to Retire.)

Lurie's main claim to fame is that he led the team that got AT&T the exclusive rights -- back when the mobile division was called Cingular -- to launch the first Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) iPhone in 2007. Back in the glory days when the iPhone started at a mere $499. (See Cingular: The iPhone Price Is Right.)

Lurie, however, was also instrumental in developing AT&T's connected car and smart cities strategies as the head of Ma Bell's M2M unit. (See AT&T Deal Puts 4G in 10 Million New Fords by 2020 and AT&T Deal Puts 4G in 10 Million New Fords by 2020.)

So what is an IoT and device guy doing heading up a messaging firm? Synchronoss says he will build on the company's cloud, digital transformation, and messaging and highlights his ability to launch new businesses and products.

Waldis, who had rejoined in April for a second stint as CEO, will stay on as chairman of the board. (See Synchronoss Changes CEOs Again & Gets 3rd CFO of 2017.)

Gabriel Brown
Gabriel Brown,
11/20/2017 | 3:37:10 AM
Re: Anyone get this?
Can't recall the detail exactly, but Synchronoss is a middle-ware provider to AT&T's OSS and BSS stack. It's kind of a shim between the old and new messaging systems. AT&T is it's biggest customer. Connect the dots to a massive payday, if it all works out...
Joe Stanganelli
Joe Stanganelli,
11/19/2017 | 8:06:38 PM
Re: Anyone get this?
@Dan: Do you mean, "Why?"

I think it's pretty clear that it wasn't a real "retirement". Either he was eligible for a retirement package and took it either because he was tired of AT&T and/or afraid of being reorg'ed out of a good job should the deal with Time Warner go through, or something went down that we don't know about and he took a retirement package as an alternative to getting sacked.

52-year-olds don't generally retire for good if they can help it, absent serious health and/or family issues.
DanJones
DanJones,
11/17/2017 | 3:11:35 PM
Anyone get this?
Seriously, anyone get this?
