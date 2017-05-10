Tier 1 Cable Operator Selects Adara

TORONTO -- Adara Technologies Inc. (www.adara-tech.com/whatsnew), best known for its game-changing, low-cost, Switched IP Video (SIPV) solution that enables broadband service providers to free up 80% of their spectrum in just 90 days for immediate DOCSIS expansion, today announced that a large Tier 1 North American operator with multiple million subscribers has chosen Adara’s advanced Utilities and Tools Suite (UTS) solution to deliver improved service visibility and customer support enabling augmented customer experience and reduced subscriber churn.

“These advanced utilities in the hands of hundreds of the MSO’s frontline service and support personnel will proactively provide insight into network, plant, and CPE health, and thereby reduce or in many cases totally eliminate trouble calls,” said Joseph Nucara, CEO of Adara. “We and our customer fully expect that this will help significantly improve their customers’ experience and associated Net Promoter Scores.”

Among the utilities within Adara’s UTS suite are powerful, web-based, real-time graphical geo-mapping of CPE diagnostics, which provide a regional dashboard summary with drill-down features that remotely reveal critical data from devices in each customer home.

“Our many operators who have deployed this solution as part of our broader managed service appreciate the ability to be more proactive,” said Stan Koukarine, CTO of Adara. “So, when this large MSO approached us to carve this out as a stand-alone solution for them, we did so gladly, knowing that the wealth of easy-to-absorb information at the finger-tips of their support personnel would significantly shorten trouble calls because support teams can quickly determine root cause and take immediate corrective action,” he added.

Adara Technologies Inc.