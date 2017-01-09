& cplSiteName &

Mahindra Comviva to Acquire Emagine International

9/1/2017
NEW DELHI -- Mahindra Comviva, a global leader in mobility solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire Emagine International for an undisclosed value. Emagine International is a specialist provider of real-time, contextual marketing solutions and managed business intelligence services.

Customer Value Management represents an unprecedented opportunity for business value creation. Acquisition of Emagine significantly enhances Comviva’s strengths and in addition to the technology and solution capabilities of both companies, matured managed marketing services will further enable Comviva to deliver enhanced customer value. Emagine’s acquisition will strengthen Comviva’s in-region capabilities to deliver end-to-end solutions to customers. It also adds a number of impressive customers, including Optus, 9 Mobile (formerly Etisalat Nigeria), Virgin Mobile, Vodacom and Vodafone Australia to Comviva’s portfolio.

Comviva also announced the appointment of David Peters, chief executive officer, Emagine International and Amit Sanyal, business head, customer value management practice, Comviva, as the executive heads of the combined business.

Commenting on this, Manoranjan ‘Mao’ Mohapatra, CEO, Mahindra Comviva said, “We are delighted to join hands with Emagine as it will greatly enhance our ability to capitalize on the exploding demand for consumer analytics solutions. Comviva is focused on ensuring a leadership position in this space. With this, we are well positioned to deliver accelerated revenue growth to all our stakeholders.”

Speaking on the occasion, David Peters, CEO, Emagine International said, “We’re confident that the combined strengths, services expertise, and talent of our companies will bring greater end-to-end capabilities of products and services for telecom operators, delivering greater value to all our existing customers globally, and opportunities for accelerated growth.”

Founded in 1998 Emagine International is a leading provider of real-time contextual marketing software and managed marketing services for communication service providers. Emagine enables global telecom operators to reduce churn and generate net incremental revenue from their customers. This is achieved through intelligent real-time campaigns and interactions that are personal, relevant and timely – true “Marketing To One®”.

Emagine has developed a game-changing decisioning platform called RED.cloud (Real-time Event Decisioning). It is an advanced, real-time decisioning platform, which enables operators to capture a customer’s attention and move them to action in micro-moments. This, in turn, is expected to maximize both customer experience and incremental revenue.

Mahindra Comviva

