Charter, Comcast, Cox Execs Speak at Cable-Tec Expo

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineer (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today that three highly regarded executives -- Debi Picciolo, senior vice president of operations, West Region for Charter Communications; Ed Marchetti, senior vice president, technical operations, customer experience for Comcast; and Patricia Martin, vice president, service assurance for Cox – will share their expertise on a General Session panel entitled “Operation Bottom Line: On a Mission to Drive Customer Satisfaction and ROI.” The panel will be moderated by Leslie Ellis, president of Ellis Edits.

The General Session will open with a keynote conversation with Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, and will close with keynote remarks by Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. The session also will include remarks from the Cable-Tec Expo 2017 Program Committee co-chairs, Jim Blackley, executive vice president, engineering and information technology, Charter Communications, and Terry Cordova, vice chairman, business development–network and technology services, Altice USA, as well as the president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE, Mark Dzuban.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will be held from Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 20 at the Colorado Convention Center. Wednesday’s General Session will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the Bellco Theatre.

