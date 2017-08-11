ZTEsoft Wins BSS Deal With Orange

NANJING, China -- ZTEsoft is pleased to announce that Orange Group has selected its ZSmart Digital BSS to support the strategic transformation of the IT ecosystems in its subsidiaries in Cameroon, Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. ZSmart Digital BSS will consolidate Orange’s legacy systems into a unified platform, fully improve billing accuracy and automate business agility, as well as deliver innovative services and superior customer experience with unified and omni-channel customer care.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. Its strategic plan, Essential 2020, aims to provide each of its customers, wherever they are, with an incomparable service experience. Through IT ecosystem transformation, it aims to create a single, omni-channel business enablement platform and deliver a high-value experience for Orange consumers and business customers.

ZTEsoft will deliver its state-of-the-art ZSmart Digital BSS solution, which includes convergent billing, order management, customer care, service delivery and inventory management, partner management and product catalogue management. Featuring SOX architecture, a unified customer view and charging engine, the solution will enable Orange subsidiaries to deliver an enhanced customer experience across different touchpoints and unified customer care. It will also help to reduce operational costs, and enable partner services to be managed more easily with TM Forum standard conformed APIs.

“ZTEsoft has been an Orange partner for many years and we’re excited to extend our partnership and support its strategic IT transformation,” said Steven Cao, VP of ZSmart BSS Strategy & Planning, ZTEsoft. “This project is of vital importance for us as it will prove our capabilities in leading the way for service providers to change from traditional IT transformation to a telco-platform approached digital transformation. It also demonstrates the confidence and trust that Tier 1 providers such as Orange have in ZTEsoft.”

