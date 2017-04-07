VNPT to Use Ericsson's Charging System

HANOI, Vietnam -- VNPT, a leading telecom operator in Vietnam, has chosen Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) as a strategic partner to modernize its charging and business support system. The modernization will enable service convergence and advanced charging capabilities, and improve the user experience for VNPT’s 40 million pre-paid and post-paid subscribers. The new system will also reduce operational costs and lay the foundation for the operator’s transformation to a digital enterprise.

The Ericsson Charging System is replacing VNPT’s legacy infrastructure, and the contract includes a backend IT peripheral system that will speed up the deployment and migration. The backend system will simplify integration of existing IT applications, taking full advantage of the new charging features and providing a flexible platform for VNPT to deploy new and innovative services.

With the Ericsson Charging System in service, VNPT’s subscribers will be able to request and update account information in real-time and automatically get notifications on costs, balances, and bonuses. The system will also give VNPT a better understanding of subscriber behavior and make it possible to rapidly create personalized offers, for example charging individual subscribers for bandwidth or specific services.

Nguyen Nam Long, General Manager, VNPT Network, says: "Ericsson’s modernization of our charging system gives us the agility needed to meet the changing needs of our subscribers who expect greater control, personalization and flexibility. It also helps us prepare for the introduction of 4G and makes it easier to further develop our service offering.”

VNPT has got a license to operate a 4G network in Vietnam and has been investing in 4G network infrastructure. The Ericsson Charging System will be put in service by VNPT during the fourth quarter 2017, allowing VNPT to launch the 4G services on this new platform.

Denis Brunetti, Head of Ericsson Vietnam and Myanmar, says: "VNPT and Ericsson have a close collaboration. We continuously introduce new and advanced technology in VNPT’s network and the Ericsson Charging System will reduce the overall service management and service delivery costs. It will also enable VNPT to increase subscriber satisfaction and to capitalize on new business opportunities.”

The Ericsson Charging System is an award-winning, scalable and flexible online charging system with a strong focus on user-experience. Ericsson’s leadership in real-time charging is substantiated by implementations for more than 200 customers managing around 2.1 billion subscribers worldwide.

