Orange Belgium Expands Relationship With Amdocs for Digital Enablement of its Prepaid Operations

5/10/2017
ST. LOUIS -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Orange Belgium has signed a three-year agreement with Amdocs for digital-enablement services in support of its prepaid operations. Orange Belgium, which is one of the leading telecom providers in the country offering mobile, Internet and TV services, is looking to introduce operational enhancements that will allow it to offer new and better targeted prepaid services, faster.

Orange Belgium has been using the Amdocs C1 business support systems suite (formerly Comverse One) to enable its prepaid operations for the past four years. Amdocs will now provide Orange Belgium with new digital-enablement services it has developed around Amdocs C1, today part of the Amdocs Optima suite of products and tailored services. By optimizing product catalog processes, Orange Belgium will be able to reduce the time it takes to launch new offerings to the market. Orange Belgium will also be able to improve campaign-management capabilities in order to better address the needs of specific customer segments and enhance service personalization.

“We’ve been relying on Amdocs C1 since 2013 for smart service activation and the ability to offer customers personalized and empowering experiences,” said Alain Ovyn, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer at Orange Belgium. “We see this next phase of our relationship with Amdocs as key to our digital evolution path. With Amdocs playing a leading role in several of the industry’s most ambitious digital transformation projects, we’ll be able to benefit from its unique domain expertise, methodologies, and business-process best practices to drive the digital enablement of our prepaid business over the long term.”

“Amdocs is committed to providing former Comverse customers like Orange Belgium with additional value through a broader range of products and services,” said Patrick McGrory, division president, of Amdocs’ Emerging Offerings. “In an industry where digital innovation is happening at a record pace, service providers who don’t quickly adapt will find it difficult to compete. With our new digital-enablement services developed around Amdocs C1, we’ll help Orange Belgium do this in a cost-efficient way.”

