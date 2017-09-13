Netcracker Lands RCN, Grande

WALTHAM, MA - Netcracker Technology announced today that digital TV, phone and internet service provider RCN has selected Netcracker's Revenue Management solution to improve efficiencies at both RCN and Grande Communications. RCN and Grande will use Netcracker's platform for standardizing all billing-related processes across its seven offices and plans to use these solutions to deliver the best possible customer experience.

RCN provides digital TV, phone and internet services for residential and business customers in New York, Boston, Chicago, Metro D.C., Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, while its sister company, Grande, delivers internet, TV and phone services to more than 160,000 residential and business customers in Texas. TPG recently acquired RCN and Grande, and has plans to acquire Wave Broadband, combining them to create one of the largest cable service providers in the United States.

Netcracker's next-generation Revenue Management solution will replace third-party legacy billing systems with a common platform for both service providers' business lines that will ultimately improve customer experience. The solution will enable both companies to converge across all combinations of network technologies and reduce redundancies while improving efficiencies.

"At RCN, the needs of the customer are top-priority—and our customers need seamless billing and account operations. Netcracker's Revenue Management platform provides modern and tech-savvy billing services that eliminate hassle for all parties," said Rob Roeder, EVP and Chief Development Officer at RCN. "By continuing the relationship with Netcracker, we are continuing our superior customer service and exceeding expectations."

