Midco Teams With Netcracker on Dynamic Pricing

WALTHAM, Mass. -- Netcracker Technology announced today that Midcontinent Communications (Midco) has expanded and extended its billing relationship to enable more complex billing scenarios for its business customers. Midco will leverage Netcracker's next-generation Revenue Management solution to enhance its ability to offer dynamic pricing options while reducing operational costs.
Midco delivers internet, cable, fixed-line and home automated services to residential and business customers across the Midwestern United States.
Netcracker's solution will enable Midco to bill for a wide range of B2B services, including data center offerings, labor rates, hosted, security and managed WiFi services, dynamic offers targeted to SMB vertical-specific segments, as well as traditional connectivity services through a single platform. The sophisticated billing and rating platform will also help Midco build stronger connections with its business customers by introducing the ability to tailor service bundles.
"Our team takes the responsibility to meet our business customers' diverse connectivity and value-added service needs very seriously, and Netcracker's solution enables us to meet those expectations," said Gary Shawd, Vice President of Information Systems at Midco. "We look forward to continue working with Netcracker, our trusted billing partner, and leveraging its proven solution and expertise to expand our revenue management capabilities."
"Today's evolving digital landscape is giving businesses new opportunities to leverage a wide range of services. This requires service providers to use consolidated, next-generation platforms that support complex billing scenarios," said Rohit Aggarwal, General Manager of North America at Netcracker. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Midco and give it the capabilities it needs to succeed in an increasingly diverse and sophisticated B2B market."
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.