Liberty Global Picks Openet to Deliver Connectivity Between Cellular & WiFi Networks

DUBLIN -- Openet, a global leader in the supply of real-time BSS (business support systems) and customer engagement systems, announced that its Network Selection Intelligence (NSI) solution has been incorporated into Liberty Global’s Connect App. Liberty Global’s newly-released Connect App offers its users seamless connectivity access both in and out of the home within the same, easy-to-use interface, including Wi-Fi on-boarding and roaming experience to 10 million Liberty Global’s hotspots in Europe.

For Liberty Global’s Connect App users, NSI will create a better quality of experience (QoE) when connected to Public Wi-Fi, “Wi-Free” and International Roaming Partner access points. The NSI solution provides easy on-boarding for mobile and broadband customers with one-time setup for hassle-free Wi-Fi. Once on-boarded, users have seamless access to better bandwidth and coverage, including indoor coverage, even in congested areas.

In addition, NSI provides Liberty Global with a range of analysis capabilities including tools to identify and to blacklist hotspots when a connection is rejected, to receive analytics, Wi-Fi usage information for all subscribers, and offload statistics for Android users. NSI allows Liberty Global’s various operators to have real-time visibility of device and user requirements. MVNOs using the Liberty Global network will also experience reduced termination costs as customers are commuted onto local Wi-Fi options.

