Greenland's TELE-POST Expands and Upgrades with Allot

LONDON -- Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, and Openet, the global leader of real-time transaction management software and services, today announced that TELE-POST has upgraded to the newest generation of the Allot Service Gateway solutions with Allot Service Gateway 9500 (SG-9500) and expanded its deployment across all three TELE-POST business units for enhanced policy control and charging.

Allot Service Gateway platform is a high-performance, deep packet inspection (DPI) based service delivery platform of network intelligence services in fixed, mobile or cloud networks. Allot SG-9500 is an Intel-based appliance that enables network visibility, control, and security for service providers and enterprises. With the expansion of Allot SG-9500, TELE-POST can now deploy charging use cases in real-time with the ability to change service plans for any subscriber. Backed by full policy control and charging solutions, in addition to simple integration with Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF) and Online Charging Systems (OCS), the TELE-POST business units will receive increased network capacity.

“With customers dispersed all over Greenland, maintaining consistently high Quality of Experience and offering high-grade subscriber services can be challenging,” Jonas Hasselriis, CTO at TELE-POST. “For several years, we have trusted Allot and Openet to provide us with granular network intelligence and effective network traffic management. With the expansion of our network, relying on Allot’s newest technology to grow with us is a natural choice,” he added.

“Openet has been Allot’s partner for a long time and we continue to enjoy successful joint projects with CSPs all over Europe” said Gary Rieschick, Director of Business Development at Openet. “TELE-POST is a great example of this successful partnership.”

“TELE-POST’s confidence in our network management solutions proves the tangible value we deliver to CSPs across Europe and worldwide.” Ran Fridman, EVP Global Sales at Allot Communications. “In addition, our partnership with Openet helps us to effectively deliver the benefits of our solutions to more customers in Europe.”

Allot Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALLT)