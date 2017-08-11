& cplSiteName &

Greenland's TELE-POST Expands and Upgrades with Allot

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/14/2017
50%
50%

LONDON -- Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, and Openet, the global leader of real-time transaction management software and services, today announced that TELE-POST has upgraded to the newest generation of the Allot Service Gateway solutions with Allot Service Gateway 9500 (SG-9500) and expanded its deployment across all three TELE-POST business units for enhanced policy control and charging.

Allot Service Gateway platform is a high-performance, deep packet inspection (DPI) based service delivery platform of network intelligence services in fixed, mobile or cloud networks. Allot SG-9500 is an Intel-based appliance that enables network visibility, control, and security for service providers and enterprises. With the expansion of Allot SG-9500, TELE-POST can now deploy charging use cases in real-time with the ability to change service plans for any subscriber. Backed by full policy control and charging solutions, in addition to simple integration with Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF) and Online Charging Systems (OCS), the TELE-POST business units will receive increased network capacity.

“With customers dispersed all over Greenland, maintaining consistently high Quality of Experience and offering high-grade subscriber services can be challenging,” Jonas Hasselriis, CTO at TELE-POST. “For several years, we have trusted Allot and Openet to provide us with granular network intelligence and effective network traffic management. With the expansion of our network, relying on Allot’s newest technology to grow with us is a natural choice,” he added.

“Openet has been Allot’s partner for a long time and we continue to enjoy successful joint projects with CSPs all over Europe” said Gary Rieschick, Director of Business Development at Openet. “TELE-POST is a great example of this successful partnership.”

“TELE-POST’s confidence in our network management solutions proves the tangible value we deliver to CSPs across Europe and worldwide.” Ran Fridman, EVP Global Sales at Allot Communications. “In addition, our partnership with Openet helps us to effectively deliver the benefits of our solutions to more customers in Europe.”

Allot Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALLT)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Wit & Wisdom of David Hughes
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/8/2017
MEF 3.0 Goes Agile, Incremental
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/13/2017
TIP Touts Progress in Mobile & Optical
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/8/2017
Facebook's TIP Expands Its Influence, Except in the US
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/9/2017
OEMs: Reliance Jio Wants Only Your Software
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/10/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives