Brite:Bill Lands BT Group Deal

DUBLIN -- Brite:Bill, an Amdocs company, today announced it has been selected by BT Group as its billing communications platform provider.

BT Group chose Brite:Bill's technology and services to transform customer invoices into personalized, interactive communications delivered in the channel of the customer's choice. Billing communications will be customized with an engaging design and an opportunity to promote appropriate new services or notify customers if a promotional contract period is coming to an end. With Brite:Bill, BT Group will deliver clear, easy-to-understand billing communications, that are personalized for each customer situation, giving greater account clarity.

The drivers for BT Group to improve billing communications include benefits such as a boost in retention and loyalty and a significantly improved customer experience. Under the new deal, BT Group will, in stages, roll-out all billing communications over the Brite:Bill platform, across all customer channels (print, mobile and online).

Alan Coleman, Head of Brite:Bill said: “We’re delighted that Brite:Bill has been chosen by BT Group to transform its billing communications. BT has committed to providing industry leading standards in customer communications and Brite:Bill looks forward to ensuring all of BT Group customers benefit from new standards in bill presentment which serve to enhance one-to-one customer relationships”.

Brite:Bill’s vision is to develop solutions that look beyond revenue collection and towards building and strengthening the most valuable carrier asset – their established and often long held customer relationships. BT Group's deployment of Brite:Bill technology and design expertise will be informed by our experience with other tier one global carriers such as Comcast, AT&T, Sprint and Rogers.

Brite:Bill