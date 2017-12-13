& cplSiteName &

Calix Levels Up With Calix Cloud

12/20/2017
PETALUMA, Calif. -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX), unveils the next generation of its revolutionary Calix Cloud with updates to Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC) and Calix Support Cloud - Experience Management Edition (CSC). Tailored to the specific workflows of marketing and customer service professionals, these enhancements deliver data and behavioral analytics that accelerate revenue generation, simplify decision making, and elevate the subscriber experience. These analytics are delivered through intuitive, purpose-built dashboards that are easily customized to meet the unique requirements of any organization. Because the Calix Cloud is so simple to deploy and use, many customers have achieved significant operational improvement in less than 60 days. With these enhancements, it will be even easier to generate a rapid return on investment.

Marketers using CMC are simplifying their subscriber segmentation efforts through configurable dashboards and analytics that are helping them:

  • Reduce churn by up to 8 percent by uncovering high-risk customers
  • Increase ARPU by up to 20 percent through laser-focused subscriber segmentation
  • Drive close rates of up to 40 percent through highly targeted marketing campaigns

As a result, CMC customers are experiencing strong business growth while their subscriber satisfaction rates reach new heights. The latest enhancements to CMC provide expanded insights into subscriber Wi-Fi experience, new capabilities to generate and exploit target lists, and a new dashboard that helps marketers proactively engage subscribers who are likely to churn.

Customer Support Representatives (CSRs) are also leveraging streamlined troubleshooting dashboards and tailored analytics from CSC that are enabling them to:

  • Reduce annual call volumes by up to 10 percent per subscriber by leveraging proactive issue identification diagnostics
  • Increase first-call resolution (FCR) by up to 10 percent and reduce call times by up to 25 percent by leveraging real-time remote diagnostics
  • Lower the amount of calls that result in costly truck rolls by 50 percent

As a result, CSC is lowering operational costs for service providers and enabling an unmatched subscriber experience. The new CSC-EME features look to extend these results, with enhancements that include a new troubleshooting interface, new on-demand reporting, improved workflow, and support for the world’s only Mesh enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi solution – the Calix GigaCenter. CSC will enable any service provider to manage the complete solution including the 804Mesh satellites.

“As we bring Calix 804Mesh to more subscribers every day, we are thrilled to manage the full in-home Wi-Fi experience through Calix Support Cloud – Experience Management Edition,” said Jim Kronebusch, CTO of HBC. "The combined solution gives us the complete visibility we need in real time, even as the number of devices and mesh satellites expand in our subscribers' home. My technical support team can manage it all in one central location, so our subscribers have a great experience. If they should need to call us, we can resolve their Wi-Fi issues quickly and cost effectively with Calix Cloud.”

“Through our efforts to evolve Calix Cloud, we are directly responding to the feedback from our customers by optimizing the platform to meet the needs of specific business functions,” said Miguel Alonso, vice president of cloud products at Calix. “Calix Cloud uniquely combines real-time broadband service data and behavioral analytics to allow both marketing and customer support professionals to improve subscriber satisfaction and drive the growth of the business. As we look ahead, we are excited to utilize our understanding of continually changing broadband subscriber needs to help our customers manage the complexity of IoT ecosystems and improve subscriber satisfaction.”

