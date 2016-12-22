Oracle, Tech Mahindra Partner on Managed VoLTE Service

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. – Oracle today announced that Tech Mahindra, a leading system integrator for network infrastructure services, and Oracle Communications have partnered to deliver an end-to-end VoLTE-as-a-Managed-Service solution based on Oracle’s IMS Core and Signaling products. The partnership, represents the industry’s first end-to-end VoLTE solution built on best-of-breed technology. The solution offers operators the ability to achieve a faster time to market with new VoLTE services, increased voice quality and greater network efficiency while significantly reducing cost and complexity.

Today’s connected world places considerable demands on traditional communication services and the underlying networks. As service providers grapple with the move to an all-IP future, the resources needed to upgrade networks and services is a significant obstacle. Wireless operators have long recognized the need to adopt VoLTE in order to remain relevant and prepare for interoperability with other networks in the future, but the price and difficulty of this adjustment has been prohibitive.

Tech Mahindra’s VoLTE-as-a-Managed-Service solution, powered by Oracle Communications technology, simplifies the path to an all-IP network by offering a fully virtualized solution that runs on common off the shelf hardware rather than relying on proprietary networking equipment. A typical service provider with an LTE data network can expect to service its first Oracle-enabled VoLTE call within 3-6 months of deploying the solution, often at significant cost savings compared to traditional vendors and in-house solutions.

“The need to drive increased network efficiency and coverage while offering enhanced voice quality necessitates the move to Voice-over-Packet technologies,” said Manish Vyas, CEO Tech Mahindra Network Services. “Leveraging Oracle technology, Tech Mahindra is enabling service providers to adopt VoLTE in a simpler and more cost-effective way, with a powerful end-to-end pre-integrated solution that is virtualized and offers industry leading capabilities at each function.”

The VoLTE-as-a-Managed-Service solution is built on Oracle products that are used today in service providers around the world. Designed, deployed and operated by Tech Mahindra, it empowers service providers to offer the VoLTE services their customers demand with reduced operational costs and without requiring any internal skillset realignment.

“Oracle Communications is laser-focused on accelerating service providers’ transformation toward the software-centric networks of the future,” said Douglas Suriano, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Oracle Communications. “Tech Mahindra brings valuable experience in managed services, and this partnership will enable us to deliver the industry’s first end-to-tend VoLTE solution to service providers globally.”

The Oracle Communications technologies supporting the new VoLTE as a Service offering include Oracle Communications Core Session Manager, Oracle Communications Session Border Controller, Oracle Communications Evolved Communications Application Server, Oracle Communications Policy Management, Oracle Communications Diameter Signaling Router and Oracle Communications Applications Orchestrator.

Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL)

Tech Mahindra Ltd.