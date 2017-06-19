Verizon OpenOMCI Passes Interop Test

In a trial, and in partnership with several vendors, Verizon says it has proven NG-PON2 interoperability based on its own OpenOMCI specification.

The trial specifically addressed optical network termination (ONT) management and provisioning. OpenOMCI, which is aligned with the ITU-T Recommendation G.989.3, defines the interface for optical line terminal (OLT) to ONT, according to Verizon.

Partners involved in the test included ADTRAN, Broadcom, Cortina Access, Ericsson/Calix and Intel.

By outlining the tools required to model a multi-wavelength PON, the Verizon OpenOMCI specification augments the number and ways third parties can implement a specific service function but blocks vendor-proprietary objects, according to the CSP. Standardization and interoperability reduce costs, cut time-to-market and improve usability, said Denis Khotimsky, distinguished member of the technical staff and Verizon’s lead engineer for the trial in an interview with UBB2020.

"I don't think I can give the exact numbers right now, but we see heading into interoperable systems, from Day One, creates significant benefits compared to when an operator has to procure the entire system from the same vendor," he said. "There's no option to go otherwise."

Read more about Verizon OpenOMCI on UBB2020.

Related posts:

— Alison Diana, Editor, UBB2020. Follow us on Twitter @UBB2020 or @alisoncdiana.