SK Telecom Uses Coriant 100G on Subsea Link

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Coriant, a global supplier of SDN-enabled end-to-end packet optical networking and DCI solutions, today announced that SK Telecom, Korea’s largest telecommunications company, has selected a Coriant submarine solution to extend 100G connectivity to Ulleungdo Island. The Coriant solution, based on the industry-leading Coriant® hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform and Coriant® Transport Network Management System (TNMS), will enable SK Telecom to enhance delivery of mobile broadband services on Ulleungdo Island, which lies off the east coast of Korea.

To support growing demand for high-bandwidth end-user services and applications, SK Telecom is cost-effectively increasing long haul DWDM capacity to the island using the proven Coriant technology deployed in its nationwide terrestrial DCM-free 100G network. The Coriant unrepeatered submarine network solution will support resilient, low latency 100G coherent optical transmission over a distance of more than 250 kilometers.

"Uncompromising quality is critical in today’s transport networks as they scale to support ever-increasing amounts of customer traffic," said Petri Markkanen, General Manager and Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific, Coriant. "Following rigorous testing for this submarine application, SK Telecom selected the Coriant hiT 7300 submarine solution for its superior 100G reach and performance, as well as proven features including flexible configuration, advanced optical link control, and integrated RAMAN amplification."

Proven in the most demanding Tier 1 photonic mesh networks around the world, the hiT 7300 is an industry-leading coherent optical communications system that supports the secure and reliable transmission of 100G+ per channel. The hiT 7300 achieves a total system capacity of up to 9.6 Tbps per fiber pair via 96 x 100G channels, and is designed to support up to 25.6 Tbps when using advanced flexi-rate, flexi-grid, and super-channel capabilities powered by Coriant CloudWave™ Optics. With fast and efficient resiliency options and best-in-class optical link control, the hiT 7300 delivers optimized optical reach and performance in diverse transmission applications, even under the most challenging fiber optic conditions.

As SK Telecom extends its network and 100G service reach to Ulleungdo Island, Coriant TNMS will enable operations staff to seamlessly manage high-quality services across terrestrial and subsea network segments, while accelerating time-to-revenue with end-to-end point-and-click provisioning and full service visibility and control. TNMS supports automation capabilities designed to minimize OpEx and perform routine network tasks including inventory management, network element configuration backup, and software upgrades.

Coriant