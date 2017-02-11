Hengtong Marine Wins Global Performance Excellence Award

CHANGSU CITY, China -- Recently, the Asia Pacific Quality Organization (APQO) announced the results of the 2017 Global Excellent Performance Award (GPEA). Hengtong Maine Cable Systems Co., Ltd. has been honored by the Global Excellent Performance Award (World Class) for its quality management culture and has become the only organization in the medium and small companies category world-wide to receive the award this year. The GPEA is the only formal international recognition of performance/business excellence and since 2000, only 227 organizations have achieved the three rigorous categories of this award. This is the second time Hengtong has been presented with this world class award, previously Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. received the same award in 2015.

The Asia - Pacific Quality Organization was established in Beijing in 1985, with the participation of quality organizations from 51 countries, including China, the United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. It is an autonomous, non-political and non-profit scientific and technological organization in the Asia - Pacific region.

Companies who apply for the global excellence performance award must be have achieved the National Quality Award of the member States of the Asia - Pacific quality organization, which sets a high quality standard and provides a platform for international competition. Through this award Hengtong Marine is recognized as having quality management systems which are of international standards. At the Global Award for Excellence Awards Conference, Hengtong Marine was invited to participate in the panel discussions to share details of the company quality and performance management strategy with member States.

As the leading enterprise of optical communication, Hengtong attaches great importance to product quality and standardized management, and gradually introduced GB / T19580 Excellent Performance Management mode of business operations since 2009 and developed the "Big Quality" system.

Hengtong Marine Cable Systems