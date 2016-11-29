& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Subsea Boost for Ireland

Paul Rainford
1/17/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Stirling gets the gigabit treatment; Kudelski unit sues NFL; T-Mobile Netherlands' new CEO; Viaccess-Orca acquires BigHill.

  • Ireland's burgeoning data center industry is set for a boost with the signing of a deal between Ireland-France Subsea Cable and Tiger Infrastructure for the financing and construction of what they describe as the first and only direct subsea cable between Ireland and France. IDC-1, as the cable system is called, will run from Dublin to Paris, providing PoP-to-PoP connectivity and enabling long digital line segments. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

  • Stirling, located just north of Edinburgh and Glasgow, has become the latest Scottish city to get the gigabit treatment, courtesy of altnet CityFibre . Construction will begin in June, with the first phase expected to take 14 months. Initially the pure fiber network will connect more than 30 public sector sites, including schools, libraries, offices and community facilities, but the plan ultimately is to offer gigabit-speed services to the city's 3,000 or so businesses as well. (See CityFibre Aims High in BT Battle.)

  • OpenTV, part of the Switzerland-based Kudelski Group , has filed a patent infringement suit against NFL Enterprises, alleging that seven US patents owned by OpenTV have been infringed by interactive video content platforms available on NFL.com and other NFL services.

  • T-Mobile Netherlands has a new CEO, in the shape of Søren Abildgaard, who arrives at the Deutsche Telekom's Dutch outpost from Sweden's Telia Company , where he was chief commercial officer. Abildgaard replaces Martin Knauer, who returns to his position as director of consumer business at the operator.

  • Viaccess-Orca , the French content delivery specialist, has acquired BigHill, a Finnish software company that develops mobile TV applications. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

  • BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has introduced what it says is the first "whole home" WiFi system of its kind in the UK, a system consisting of three 165mm repeater discs that are placed around the home, each with four dual-band antennas, to enhance WiFi coverage. BT claims that Whole Home Wi-Fi eliminates "dead spots" around the home. The system comes with an app that allows customers to "pause the Internet," temporarily stopping Internet access at key family moments such as dinner, or when non-online homework is supposed to be being done. The system, however, doesn't come cheap, costing £299.99 (US$367.60) -- it will be interesting to see just how many households are prepared to fork out this much for better WiFi.

  • Liquid Telecom has entered into a partnership with GlobalReach Technology that will enable the independent data, voice and IP provider to offer enterprise-grade WiFi services across Africa. The service combines connectivity from Liquid Telecom with hardware from Ruckus Wireless Inc. and a cloud-based platform from GlobalReach, which provides authentication and authorization capabilities, among other things.

  • Huisman, a Netherlands-based company that designs and manufactures heavy construction equipment for the oil, gas and renewables markets, has chosen Dallas-based Masergy Communications Inc. to connect its global locations via its hybrid WAN offering and Software Defined Platform. (See Masergy Hooks Up Huisman.)

  • Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) is raising the price of apps in its App Store in the UK by 25%, in response to the post-Brexit fall in value of the pound, the Daily Telegraph reports. Apple had already raised the prices for its devices and its cloud computing and enterprise software in the UK.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

