Idea Cellular Turns to Nokia to Help Meet Bandwidth Demand

NEW DELHI, India -- Nokia will help Idea Cellular meet ever-increasing bandwidth demand by deploying Nokia's 1830 Photonic Services Switch (PSS) based Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) solution. The optical transport network solution will be implemented across fiber-constrained geographies on the Idea network. Once the technology is deployed, Idea will be able to provide high-bandwidth services to its subscribers.

Nokia's 1830 Photonic Services Switch allows service providers to extend reach by providing a cost-effective alternative to expensive fiber. Nokia's solution will be strategically deployed in fast-growing areas to allow Idea to offer high-bandwidth services to its subscribers without worrying about the added load on the network. Nokia WDM helps in creating a new access layer, is easily scalable and ensures optimized power consumption and space utilization. The new transport network will also be able to support the increased demand in the future.

Anil Tandan, Chief Technology Officer, at Idea Cellular, said: "With the roll-out of Idea's pan-India wireless broadband network in the last one year, we have witnessed massive data growth leading to high bandwidth demand. We have a long standing partnership with Nokia and we are confident that Nokia will bring the same expertise and commitment in deploying optical network as it does in Radio, Core and IP domains. This collaboration marks a new phase in our relationship, and we look forward to leveraging Nokia's strength in optical network domain to meet our requirement."

Nitin Dahiya, Head of Customer Team - Idea, at Nokia, said: "Through a combination of new operator offerings, aggressive data plans and continued mass adoption of smartphones, India has witnessed unprecedented data usage growth since the beginning of 2017. We are delighted to be working with Idea to deploy an optical transport network that will help address the high-bandwidth data demands of its customers. It's an important collaboration for us, and we look forward to working closely with Idea as a key technology partner in this new chapter."

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)