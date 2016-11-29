Idaho Regional Optic Network Picks ECI's Apollo Packet-Optical Platform

PETACH TIKVA, Israel -- ECI, a global provider of ELASTIC Network solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, announced today that the Idaho Regional Optic Network (IRON) has chosen to upgrade its network infrastructure with ECI’s Apollo industry proven, packet-optical transport solution. This is part of IRON’s plan to help meet the continually expanding connectivity needs of its associates while keeping costs down.
IRON’s Charter Associates own and operate a dedicated high-speed fiber optic network infrastructure to support Idaho’s unique research, healthcare, education and government needs. The IRON network is Idaho’s dedicated connection to other research and education networks throughout the United States and around the world.
IRON primarily provides high speed 10/100G connectivity and Internet2 services to its associates. As demand continues to rise, IRON is looking to expand its current network with a scalable solution which is easy to install and maintain, yet able to serve its needs in both the short and long term. Adopting a solution that would be easy to migrate to future SDN architectures was an important requirement.
