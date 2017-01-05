ADVA Takes Voyager on PoC Journey

ADVA today is announcing nine different commercial proofs-of-concept for the Facebook-designed Voyager open packet-optical system, now being developed by the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). The move indicates fast movement of Voyager into the commercial realm. (See ADVA Trialing Voyager Open Packet Optical Box in 9 PoCs.)

Working with a mix of Tier 1 service providers and large enterprises, ADVA Optical Networking is using the one rack-unit, dense wave division multiplexing device in a variety of applications including both long-haul and data center interconnect, says Niall Robinson, VP, global business development.

ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) is particularly touting its ability to help drive the Voyager solution, which was designed by Facebook and then contributed to the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) , through the TIP Open Optical Packet Transport project group and into commercial testing in less than nine months. Because the system is now complete, Robinson says, ADVA is focused on what services and support its customers need to deploy Voyager in a wide range of applications.

The fact there are nine PoC customers -- which include both existing ADVA customers and some new ones -- is an indication of the level of commercial interest in an open packet optical system such as Voyager, according to ADVA.

In an email interview, Robinson says ADVA isn't projecting a data for deploying a commercial Voyager, but instead focusing on the PoC activity for now. But the company expects to provide further details on commercial availability latr this year.

The biggest challenge faced thus far, he adds is using Voyager "on existing transmission networks that were not originally designed for alien wavelengths. This presents a number of engineering challenges" which the ADVA team has been able to address.

As part of this process, ADVA has integrated Voyager into its FSP Network Manager, to be managed alongside its own hardware, "so the device can be discovered, monitored, etc.," just like existing systems, Robinson adds.

In a prepared statement, Hans-Juergen Schmidtke, co-chair of the Open Optical Packet Transport project group and director, engineering for Facebook, called the progress exciting. "What was only an idea less than a year ago is now almost commercially ready for deployment," he said. "We're looking forward to collaborating with our partners to build the open optical packet transport solutions with Voyager into a complete package that will enable service providers and enterprises to deploy an open networking solution that delivers rapid results and enables continuous innovation.”

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

