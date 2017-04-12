Japan Internet Exchange Picks Coriant

MUNICH -- Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced that Japan Internet Exchange Co., Ltd. (JPIX), a leading Internet Exchange (IX) provider in Japan, has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to scale network capacity in its Tokyo and Osaka metropolitan area networks and support the cost-efficient delivery of high-performance interconnect services, including 10G, 40G, and 100G. Delivered in cooperation with Coriant’s strategic local partner UNIADEX Ltd., the Coriant Groove™ G30 solution will help JPIX meet the increasing Internet exchange traffic demands of its domestic, regional, and international customers.

As Japan’s largest IX service provider in terms of customers, JPIX continues to invest in best-in-class technology innovation to support its mission of providing a high quality Internet infrastructure. The JPIX network today serves over 160 customers, including Tier 1 service providers, ISPs, content providers, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), cloud providers, cable operators, and digital media companies. JPIX selected the Coriant Groove G30 based on its industry-leading ultra-low power consumption, high-density systems architecture, client-side interface diversity, and pay-as-you-grow scalability. The Tokyo and Osaka network deployments include programmable 200G coherent optical transmission between multiple data center sites.

“JPIX is playing a vital role as the core of Japan’s Internet with an advanced network infrastructure optimized for the stringent demands of an evolving application landscape that includes IoT and 5G,” said Petri Markkanen, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Coriant. “We are pleased to be working closely with this industry-leading Asian IX provider and are committed to helping JPIX further enhance connectivity services and network efficiencies for their end-user customers.”

Coriant