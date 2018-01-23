Eurobites: Nokia Stiffens Telenor's Backbone

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Salt demos the gigabit; SVoD surges in the UK; Orange TV gets Pickled; Carphone Warehouse fined for data breach.
Nordic operator Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN) has opted to go with Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) knowhow for the replacement of its legacy optical backbone network. Nokia will implement its coherent optical transmission technology to help boost Telenor's bandwidth capacity in Norway and Sweden, laying the groundwork for 5G and enabling the operator to cope with the ever-growing demand for online video and cloud-based applications.
Swiss mobile operator Salt SA has deployed new antenna equipment at its store in Renens, a suburb of Lausanne, allowing potential customers to experience gigabit broadband. It also upgraded several other sites to 4G+ technology during December.
'Do I Have to Wear This, Boss?'
Salt operative overcomes management-mandated sartorial debacle to make a gigabit sale.
BARB, the organization that compiles audience measurement and TV ratings figures in the UK, has been examining the rise of subscription video-on-demand services (SVoD). Its new report finds that SVoD is enjoying a sustained period of growth in the UK, with more than 9 million households subscribing to at least one SVoD service. Now TV, Sky (NYSE, London: SKY)'s OTT streaming spin-off, has enjoyed the strongest subscription growth over the past year, rising 70%, compared to Amazon's 51% and Netflix's 22% -- though Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) remains the dominant player in the UK, with 7.5 million subscribers. There is, of course, a good deal of overlap between these services -- by the third quarter of 2017, of the 7.5 million households subscribing to Netflix, 2.3 million also subscribed to Amazon Prime Video.
Those branding guys at Orange (NYSE: FTE) have been working overtime in recent weeks and possibly smoking something unorthodox: for behold, they have launched… Pickle TV. Described as a "new TV and premium video offering dedicated to 15-35 year olds," Pickle TV offers Orange's French customers a mix of e-sport, manga and more, available on smartphones, tablets and TVs via an ad-free platform, for €4.99 (US$5.98) per month.
UK phone retailer Carphone Warehouse Group plc (London: CPW) has been fined £400,000 ($541,000) by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for failing to secure its data systems and thereby allowing unauthorized access to the personal data of more than 3 million customers and 1,000 employees in 2015. The fine is one of the biggest ever imposed by the ICO; Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in a statement: "Carphone Warehouse should be at the top of its game when it comes to cyber-security, and it is concerning that the systemic failures we found related to rudimentary, commonplace measures."
Sigfox , the French IoT pioneer that appears to be going through turbulent times right now, has teamed up with telecare company Senioradom to take on the Chinese market. The pair have jointly developed a telecare offering intended to automatically detect any potential behavioral anomalies due to a fall, a person feeling faint or a mental condition such as Alzheimer's. The Chengdu High-Tech Industrial Development Zone has committed to an investment of almost €300 million ($359 million) to deploy the solution in China's 20 biggest cities, following a one-year trial in the city of Chengdu. (See Sigfox Sheds More Senior Staff, Including North America CEO.)
Coriant , the Munich-based purveyor of packet-optical and more, is supplying its 7100 Packet Optical Transport Platform to Celeste , a French Internet service provider, allowing it to expand its range of interconnect services for enterprise customers. Celeste's fiber network spans more than 2,500km, connecting major metropolitan markets throughout France.
