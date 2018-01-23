Idea Cellular to Upgrade Optical Network With ECI Telecom

PETACH TIKVAH -- ECI, a global provider of ELASTIC Network solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, announced today it was chosen by Idea Cellular Ltd (Idea), the third largest mobile operator in India and sixth-ranked in the world, to upgrade its optical network. Idea is upgrading its network to support ever increasing customer demand for bandwidth and data. ECI’s access DWDM solution will be rolled out across more than half of the operator's network.

As mobile phone penetration in India grows, so too has the demand for mobile data as the country is considered one of the world’s largest consumers of mobile data. The ECI solution will ensure maximum utilization of Idea’s existing infrastructure, while creating a future-proof solution that already accounts for additional upgrades. This will ultimately help Idea meet the evolving demand across the market, while fulfilling its commitment to Digital India, the country’s initiative to connect rural and underserved areas of the population with high-speed internet access.

“ECI is committed to providing scalable, future-proof solutions that significantly benefit telecom operators worldwide,” said President of ECI India, Sajeet Shivashankaran. “Our products and solutions, including the access DWDM platform, provide the necessary flexibility to expand and grow with the changing needs of our customers.

“Idea is a pan-India wireless broadband operator offering high speed mobile internet and digital content services to our customers. ECI has long been our partner and has supported us in rolling out 3G/4G networks with optimum solutions. We will be able to enhance capacity and meet the ever-growing demand for data with the new solution,” added Mr. Anil Tandan, Chief Technology Officer, Idea Cellular.

ECI Telecom Ltd.