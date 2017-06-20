& cplSiteName &

Ciena's Stock Dives 10% on Weak Forecast

Iain Morris
8/31/2017
50%
50%

Morning trading in New York wiped more than 10% off the value of Ciena's shares after the optical network equipment specialist forecast lower sales than analysts were expecting for its upcoming fiscal fourth quarter.

The stock dived after the company said it was expecting to generate revenues of between $720 million and $750 million during the August-to-October quarter: Analysts had been expecting, on average, revenues of about $770 million.

Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) is used to wild fluctuations in the value of its stock, and at its current price of $21.72 it continues to trade comfortably above a 52-week low of $18.94 in November last year.

Ciena's Share Price Rollercoaster
Ciena's latest stock dip is nothing new for a company that has a rollercoaster of a share price history chart, as this graphic for the past 12 months shows.
Ciena's latest stock dip is nothing new for a company that has a rollercoaster of a share price history chart, as this graphic for the past 12 months shows.

The share price fell even though Ciena turned in a strong performance for its fiscal third quarter, with revenues up 8.7%, to $728.7 million, and net income rising 79%, to $60 million, compared with the year-earlier quarter. (See Ciena Reports Fiscal Q3 Financials.)

"We delivered another solid quarter with strong revenue growth and profitability, and we took additional market share through our diversification and innovation leadership," said Gary Smith, Ciena's president and CEO, in a company statement.

Moreover, sales growth was accompanied by a reduction in operating expenses, boosting Ciena's operating margin to 11.3% from 8.5% a year earlier.

Even so, while the company's main networking platforms business had a very successful quarter, with sales up 9.5%, to $592.3 million, there were mixed fortunes elsewhere.

The much smaller software division also did well, growing revenues by a third, to $42.3 million. But sales at the global services outfit were down 4%, to $94.1 million, because of setbacks in consulting and network design as well as installation and deployment projects.

Ciena reported sales growth across all regions of the world except Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where revenues fell 7.9%, to $96.1 million.

While there had been some concern in the analyst community about the impact of potential spending cuts by US telco giant AT&T, Ciena executives blamed belt-tightening in the US government sector and related cuts by some regional players for the disappointing outlook.

"If you take the consensus [regarding analyst expectations for fourth-quarter sales] being $770 million and our midpoint being $735 million, I would say more than half of that [$35 million difference] is related to government business that we do not think will materialize," said Smith during an earnings call with analysts. "This is a budgeting issue affecting government spending and I would think that as we get to next year they will start to free up."

Pressed for even more detail, Smith told analysts that government cuts were responsible for "$25 million of the $35 million" difference between Ciena's forecast and analyst expectations.

Want to know more about cloud services? Check out our dedicated cloud services content channel here on Light Reading.

Analysts covering Ciena regularly fret over the implications of capital expenditure reductions by AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), which together account for 28% of the vendor's revenues.

During the earnings call, Ciena revealed that spending by AT&T accounted for $121 million of its third-quarter revenues, or 16.6% of the total. Verizon stumped up another $83 million, or 11.4% of overall quarterly sales.

In a research note written before today's results were published, Michael Genovese, an analyst with MKM Partners, had drawn attention to the concerns about spending cuts at AT&T but downplayed those fears.

"Several of our competitors are saying they are worried about the potential for AT&T to be weak for Ciena due to soft capex and/or project delays," said Genovese.

"It is difficult to see Ciena's strength at AT&T in AT&T's overall capex numbers or in the commentary of AT&T's non-optical equipment vendors," added Genovese. "Nevertheless, our checks strongly suggest that AT&T's packet networking and long-haul DWDM [dense wave division multiplexing] capex with Ciena are up meaningfully [in the second half of Ciena's 2017 fiscal year]."

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
Stay Tuned for MWC Americas!
8|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Join us for our coverage on MWC Americas in San Francisco.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Automation Taboo: Let's Talk About Jobs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/24/2017
Too Many Streaming Services, Say Millennials
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/25/2017
Uber's New Boss? Expedia CEO Is Chosen One
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/28/2017
FCC Faces Daunting Video Competition Review
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/29/2017
ETSI: AI Will Minimize Network Over-Engineering
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/30/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Taking Summer Fridays to a New Level Click Here
Tiki-dreaming.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.