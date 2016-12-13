& cplSiteName &

ADVA Intros Optical Network Hypervisor

2/14/2017
MUNICH - ADVA Optical Networking today launched its FSP Network Hypervisor – a key component in the drive to virtualize optical networks. The software has been specifically designed to help service providers automate service discovery and service activation, especially when paired with the ADVA FSP 3000 DCI and network infrastructure solution. It creates an abstracted view of the underlying physical infrastructure helping to decouple the complexities of managing photonic transmission systems while enabling greater network automation and optimization. Already showcased in multiple public demos and various proof-of-concept installations, the ADVA FSP Network Hypervisor has been engineered to work with all open source and commercial SDN controllers. The software will be showcased at this year’s OFC and will be included in the Optical Internetworking Forum’s read-out event for its SDN Transport API Interoperability Testing.

“There can be no question that by extending our open photonic system with an open SDN control we are leaps and bounds ahead of the field. This unique combination is the target for the rest of the industry to aim for,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA Optical Networking. “Our FSP Network Hypervisor is the next logical step in making our connectivity solutions truly open – in the data plane as well as in the control plane. At its core, it’s all about reducing complexity and helping CSPs and ICPs to be far more responsive to their networks’ needs. It enables real-time response to load changes, automatically reacts to network failures and ensures the most effective path computation. These are things that today’s static networks simply can’t do. CSPs can now achieve in minutes what formerly took hours or even days. Our FSP Network Hypervisor will prove to be a key component for any CSPs and ICPs that are virtualizing their optical networks.”

The ADVA FSP Network Hypervisor has been specifically developed to help migrate legacy networks to cloud-optimized infrastructures. One of the key elements here is a hypervisor that can act as a domain controller for the optical layer. With this software, service providers can move away from static networks to far more automated and responsive cloud architectures. The ADVA FSP Network Hypervisor essentially assists service providers with topology discovery and abstraction, connectivity management, path computation and notifications. This in turn leads to self-provisioned services, automated resiliency and optimized resource utilization. These are critical features for any CSP or ICP seeking real-time cloud connectivity and multi-layer network optimization, especially for SDN/NFV-centric network architectures, such as the central office re-architected as a data center (CORD).

“What stands our FSP Network Hypervisor out from the crowd is its robust performance and widespread use,” commented Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA Optical Networking. “Since 2014, it’s been widely demoed and used in numerous proofs of concept. As such, it’s already been thoroughly tested with all major SDN controllers, including those from Juniper Networks, NEC/NetCracker, ONOS and OpenDaylight. This is something no other vendor can claim. When you pair our FSP Network Hypervisor with our FSP 3000 DCI and network infrastructure solution, you have a highly scalable, open platform that is unparalleled in the industry. It provides real-time cloud connectivity with multi-layer network optimization. What’s more, it’s all open and standardized. This is something that few others can claim.”

