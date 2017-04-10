|
Ixia Launches World’s First 400GE Testing Solutions
10/4/2017
Ixia's senior product manager, Charles Seifert, sits down with Light Reading editor-in-chief Craig Matsumoto to talk about the recent launch of the world's first 400GE testing solution, which garnered multiple Best of Show awards at Interop Tokyo 2017.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
All Upcoming Live Events
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
SlideshowsPhoto Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T: Is It a Bird? A Plane? No, It's a COW! Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
The Strange Case of Gas Pumps & Bluetooth Skimmers Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/28/2017
Analysts: Dish Is in Dire Straits Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/27/2017
Facebook Signs Highlights Deal With NFL Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/27/2017
Amazon Heats Up TV Hardware Battle Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/28/2017
Upcoming Webinars
October 5, 2017
Distributed Denial of Service: The Resource Conundrum
October 10, 2017
Cloud Native Mobile Core Networks
October 11, 2017
MoCA Access™: Multi-Gigabit and Beyond
November 7, 2017
Wireless and Wired – Building a Converged Network
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook